 Right to rest
Right to rest

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 18:46
On July 1, participants at a press conference held outside the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office in Jung District staged a symbolic demonstration by smashing blocks of ice, calling for the protection of workers’ rights to rest during extreme heat. The event marked the launch of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions’ Heatwave Monitoring Task Force and the unveiling of its action plan. [YONHAP]

