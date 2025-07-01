Right to rest
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 18:46
Participants at a press conference held outside the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office in Jung District staged a symbolic demonstration by smashing blocks of ice, calling for the protection of workers’ rights to rest during extreme heat on July 1. The event marked the launch of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions’ Heatwave Monitoring Task Force and the unveiling of its action plan. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)