SUV jumps curb in Seoul, killing one pedestrian in broad daylight
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 20:24
An electric SUV veered onto a sidewalk in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon, fatally striking a man in his 40s near Digital Media City Station in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, western Seoul.
The accident occurred at around 4:02 p.m., according to Yonhap News. The vehicle suddenly drove onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian, pinning him beneath the car.
Emergency responders found the man in cardiac arrest and performed CPR at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
Mapo Police booked the driver, a woman in her 50s, on charges of fatal traffic negligence. Officers confirmed she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.
The driver reportedly told police she mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
Authorities are analyzing security camera footage to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the crash.
