Seven medical staff infected with SFTS after treating critically ill patient in Cheongju
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 19:18
Seven medical personnel experienced severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS) in a rare case of human-to-human transmission after treating a critically ill patient in Cheongju, North Chungcheong.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Tuesday, the infections occurred after a 69-year-old patient received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in the intensive care unit of a tertiary hospital in Cheongju last month. The medical staff were exposed to the patient's blood and bodily fluids during the procedure.
The patient first showed symptoms, including fever, on June 2 and was hospitalized at a local medical center in Boeun County two days later. The patient was transferred to a general hospital in Cheongju on June 5 due to a lack of improvement and then moved again to a tertiary hospital on June 9 after the condition worsened due to fever and pancytopenia. Despite intensive care, the patient’s condition deteriorated rapidly and died during CPR on June 11.
Nine staff members who participated in delivering CPR began experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain and diarrhea between June 17 and 20. Diagnostic testing confirmed SFTS infections in seven of them.
An epidemiological investigation found that the seven staff members had been exposed to the patient’s blood and bodily fluids while performing procedures such as intubation, suctioning of sputum, applying a ventilator and conducting CPR. The long duration of treatment also increased their risk of exposure. All seven have since recovered after receiving treatment.
The KDCA said it is monitoring all those exposed — including the medical staff directly involved in procedures, funeral directors and any family members with indirect contact — for 28 days, which is double the maximum incubation period of 14 days. The agency added that the names of the hospitals involved will not be disclosed as there is no concern of further transmission.
SFTS is primarily transmitted through bites from virus-carrying ticks, but human-to-human transmission can occur through direct exposure to the blood or bodily fluids of severely ill or deceased patients. Since 2014, 35 people have been infected through secondary transmission, including 34 medical personnel and one funeral director. Most cases involved those performing CPR or intubation, or preparing the bodies of deceased patients.
There is currently no cure or vaccine for SFTS, and the case fatality rate in Korea is 18.5 percent. Health authorities stress that personal protective equipment is the best method of prevention, particularly during outdoor activities or when treating SFTS patients.
“In light of this case, the risk of secondary transmission in medical settings has been reaffirmed,” said KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee. “All health care workers must strictly follow infection control procedures, including wearing protective gear when diagnosing or treating SFTS patients.”
She added, “As SFTS is transmitted by ticks during farming or outdoor activities, we urge the public to wear long clothing, hats and socks and use insect repellent to minimize skin exposure.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY RHEE ESTHER [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)