Six in ten Korean 12-year-olds have experienced cavities in their permanent teeth, survey says

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 19:55
Six out of ten 12-year-olds in Korea have experienced cavities in their permanent teeth, according to a government survey released Tuesday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) published the results of its 2024 Children’s Oral Health Survey (translated), which assessed 20,055 children aged five and 12 through dental checkups and questionnaires conducted between May and October last year.
The survey found that 60.3 percent of 12-year-olds had experienced dental cavities in their permanent teeth — a 1.9 percentage point increase from the previous 2021–22 survey. The rate has continued to rise by 1 to 2 percentage points annually since 2015.
The rate of untreated cavities among 12-year-olds also rose slightly to 7.3 percent, from 6.9 percent in the previous survey. On average, each child had 1.9 affected teeth, which was unchanged from before.
Among 5-year-olds, who do not yet have permanent teeth, the prevalence of cavities in baby teeth was 58.3 percent, and the rate of untreated cavities stood at 25.3 percent.
The government aims to reduce those rates to 55 percent for baby teeth and 45 percent for permanent teeth, according to its National Health Promotion Plan.
“Both indicators for primary and permanent tooth decay require improvement,” the KDCA said.
Oral hygiene habits among 12-year-olds remained lacking. Only 22.6 percent brushed their teeth after lunch — up from 15.2 percent in 2021–22 during the Covid-19 pandemic, but still below the 33.3 percent recorded in 2018. However, 72.7 percent reported brushing their teeth before bed.
Some 58.1 percent of 12-year-olds consumed cavity-causing snacks like candy, cookies, ice cream and bread at least twice a day.
Meanwhile, 29.4 percent consumed carbonated or energy drinks, which erode tooth enamel, more than twice a day. Both rates have steadily increased since 2012.
Only 43.8 percent of 12-year-olds received oral health education — such as tooth brushing guidance or dental hygiene product use — at a dental clinic, up slightly from 39.9 percent in the previous survey but still below the halfway mark.
“While the number of children with cavities in permanent teeth is rising, their brushing habits and consumption of cavity-causing foods and beverages remain poor,” said KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee. “We need to strengthen regular checkups, education and outreach for both children and parents regarding oral hygiene and diet.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
