Can Ahn Cheol-soo lead Korea’s conservatives out of the wilderness?

In Korea’s political discourse, conservative critics often describe the Democratic Party (DP) as operating like a gang. The label stems from what they see as hyperpartisan behavior — mercilessly attacking opponents for the smallest missteps while defending their own unconditionally. Recent cases involving Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, who remanded President Lee Jae Myung’s election law case, and Judge Ji Gui-yeon, who ordered the release of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, have prompted what some call vindictive political backlash. On the other hand, the administration has shown fervent loyalty to Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, brushing off mounting allegations against him and even quoting the Bible to justify its stance. When defense becomes untenable, attacking an opponent — like Democratic lawmaker Joo Jin-woo — serves as an effective diversion.If the DP is accused of ruthless loyalty, the People Power Party (PPP) is often criticized for the opposite. Some on the right say the party is “worse than a gang” because it not only fails to protect its allies but also discards them once they’re no longer useful. This perception has deepened under the leadership style associated with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, where prosecutorial politics and tactical maneuvering often overshadowed broader coalition-building.One figure who symbolizes this treatment is Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo. In the 2022 presidential race, Ahn withdrew in favor of Yoon in a last-minute unification deal that proved pivotal to the conservative victory. He was briefly appointed as head of the transition team, but was later sidelined from cabinet appointments and policy influence. In 2023, when Ahn announced his bid for party leadership and attempted to highlight his connection to the president, the presidential office publicly rebuked him, calling him a disrupter and even a political adversary.Despite being marginalized, Ahn maintained a consistent stance in favor of impeaching Yoon following the Dec. 3 martial law crisis, a position that placed him at odds with many in the PPP’s base. Nevertheless, he entered the presidential race and secured a spot in the top four candidates. What followed was a remarkable shift in tone. After Kim Moon-soo, a hard-liner staunchly opposed to impeachment, was named the PPP’s final candidate, Ahn campaigned vigorously for him. His support contrasted with that of other figures like Hong Joon-pyo, who left for the United States while denouncing his own party, or Han Dong-hoon, who hesitated and wavered.Ahn even urged unity with his longtime rival Lee Jun-seok, showing a willingness to prioritize the broader cause over personal grievances. Many observers have since spoken of a “rediscovery” of Ahn Cheol-soo — a politician willing to put aside ego and career for the sake of party and principle.With the PPP expected to hold a party convention in August to elect new leadership, there are growing questions about who might counter former leader Han Dong-hoon. Many lawmakers from the party’s traditional stronghold in the Yeongnam region are reportedly searching for an alternative. Could Ahn be the answer?Doubts remain. Critics argue Ahn lacks emotional intelligence and describe his public persona as robotic. Yet for a figure who crossed over from the liberal camp and has since remained loyal to the conservative bloc, it may be time to give him a chance.Ahn’s background also sets him apart. In a party dominated by former bureaucrats and prosecutors, he brings a rare profile as a scientist and entrepreneur. That experience may prove valuable as the country grapples with the challenges of an AI-driven economy and shifting industrial paradigms.Most of all, his rise could help the party shed its reputation for what some describe as “disposable politics,” where allies are discarded as soon as they lose utility. For the PPP to rebuild its identity and broaden its appeal, it must look beyond power consolidation and begin investing in inclusive, forward-looking leadership. Ahn Cheol-soo may not be a perfect candidate, but he could be the necessary step toward real change.