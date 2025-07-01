LG Twins outfielder Kim Hyun-soo named to All-Star Game for record-breaking 16th time
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 13:09
LG Twins outfielder Kim Hyun-soo is rewriting KBO history. The 36-year-old veteran has been selected for the All-Star Game for a record-breaking 16th time, the most in league history, surpassing retired slugger Yang Joon-hyuk’s previous mark of 15.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Monday unveiled the manager’s picks for the 2025 All-Star Game, finalizing the rosters for the Nanum and Dream All-Stars after last week’s announcement of the Best 12 selections, determined by fan and player voting.
Kim, chosen by the manager to represent the Nanum All-Stars, has now earned an All-Star nod every year since 2008 — excluding only his rookie seasons in 2006 and 2007. His longevity and consistency on the field, combined with enduring fan appeal, have made him one of the defining faces of modern Korean baseball.
Joining Kim on the Nanum roster is LG rookie right-hander Kim Young-woo, 20, the only first-year player picked by managers this year. He’ll share the spotlight with fellow breakout star Bae Chan-seung of the Samsung Lions, a Best 12 pick for the Dream team.
A total of 15 players will make their All-Star debuts this year. Among them, the Hanwha Eagles’ Moon Hyun-bin and Lee Do-yoon, the NC Dinos’ Bae Jae-hwan, and the Kiwoom Heroes’ Joo Seung-woo will represent the Nanum team.
On the Dream team, the KT Wiz’s Ahn Hyun-min and Kwon Dong-jin, the Doosan Bears’ Choi Seung-yong and Oh Myung-jin, and the SSG Landers’ Lee Ro-woon, Cho Byung-hyun and Cho Hyung-woo will appear for the first time.
Injury replacements were also confirmed. Kiwoom’s Song Sung-moon will replace KIA Tigers’ Kim Do-young on the Nanum roster, while teammate Lee Joo-hyung will fill in for Hanwha’s Estevan Florial. Samsung’s Kim Ji-chan will take the place of Lotte Giants’ Yoon Dong-hee on the Dream team.
The team with the most All-Star representatives is Samsung, with seven players — six Best 12 picks and one manager’s pick. KT and LG each have six players, followed by Lotte, KIA, Hanwha and NC, with five players each. SSG and Kiwoom have four each, while Doosan has three.
This year’s All-Star Game will take place at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon on July 12. KIA manager Lee Beom-ho will lead the Nanum All-Stars, while Samsung’s Park Jin-man will head the Dream team. The Futures League All-Star Game will take place at the same venue on July 11.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
