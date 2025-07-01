As fans rage over Ki Sung-yueng's unceremonious transfer, FC Seoul organizes meeting
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 14:00
With the furor surrounding FC Seoul's handling of hometown hero Ki Sung-yueng's unceremonious departure showing no signs of relenting, the club has organized a meeting with fans on Tuesday in a bid to quell the backlash.
The anger was most evident during the club's match against the Pohang Steelers at home on Sunday, with supporters staging a vocal protest, repeatedly chanting “Coach Kim Gi-dong out!” throughout the game over Ki's transfer to the Steelers. The Seoul ultras even vacated their home turf behind the north-end goal and decamped to the upper tier of the east stand, directly across from the FC Seoul bench.
Before kickoff, fans held a symbolic funeral for the club in the northern square of Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, lighting incense and declaring, “The life of the club is over.”
Even after FC Seoul’s commanding 4-1 victory — Ki did not make an appearance for the Steelers — supporters remained defiant. A group of fans blocked the team bus as players attempted to leave the stadium. The standoff lasted nearly an hour before manager Kim stepped off the bus and promised to hold a meeting with fans, at which point they dispersed.
Supporters had earlier announced a boycott of active cheering and instead spent the entire 90 minutes of the match singing only the personal chants of club legends Ki and Go Yo-han. Former FC Seoul players Go and Dejan Damjanovic both shared posts on social media criticizing the club, which read, “A club that erases its legends has no future.”
Ki’s transfer alone was not the sole source of frustration. Fans say the club has repeatedly disrespected long-serving players, either nudging them toward retirement or transfers without honoring their contributions, as was the case for Park Chu-young, Lee Chung-yong, Damjanovic, Adilson and Osmar Ibanez.
Damjanovic, who won three consecutive K League scoring titles with FC Seoul from 2011 to 2013, was told in 2017 that his contract would not be renewed. He moved to rival club Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2018.
Park, who spent a decade playing for FC Seoul, rejected an offer to coach in the youth system and instead signed with Ulsan HD FC after the 2020 season, where he has remained as a coach since retiring.
Lee, another club icon, returned to Korea from Germany in 2020 but ended up joining Ulsan after FC Seoul reportedly showed little interest in signing him.
Fans and pundits say this behavior stands in stark contrast to how other K League clubs have honored their legends, such as Kim Joo-sung of Busan IPark FC, Yoon Sung-hyo of Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Lee Dong-gook of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. Even manager Kim himself was celebrated by the Pohang Steelers after retiring there at the age of 40.
Criticism is now being leveled at Seoul’s treatment of Ki, who had planned to retire after just six more months. His quiet exit has been labeled a failure to show proper respect.
“Prestige clubs are built not just on results but on tradition,” one football official said. “Letting iconic players leave for short-term gains is shortsighted.”
Ki, widely considered one of the K League’s greatest midfielders, spent his prime years in Europe but turned down multiple offers upon returning to Korea to rejoin his boyhood club. Some fans say that with better planning and care, the club could have replaced their anger and tears with applause and cheers.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)