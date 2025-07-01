 China sanctions former Filipino lawmaker who defended Philippines' South China Sea claims
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:51
 
In this handout photo provided by the Senate Social Media Unit, Philippine Senator Francis Tolentino speaks after taking the oath as jurors in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte at the Philippine Senate in Pasay city, Philippines, on June 10. [AP/YONHAP]

China sanctioned a former Filipino lawmaker Tuesday over perceived “anti-China” positions, including his authorship of bills that marked out the Philippines' territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea.
 
Francis Tolentino, who has just finished serving his term as majority leader of the Philippine Senate, is prohibited from entering China as well as the territories of Hong Kong and Macau, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 

"For some time, some anti-China politicians in the Philippines have adopted a series of malicious words and deeds on issues related to China for their own selfish interests, which have harmed China’s interests and undermined China-Philippines relations," said the statement. "The Chinese government is determined to defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests."
 
In a statement on X Tuesday, Tolentino said he will “continue to fight — for what rightfully belongs to our nation," adding the sanction was a badge of honor and that no foreign power could silence him.
 
Tolentino authored two bills which marked out the Philippines' claims in the South China Sea. The two laws, called the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, and a second one called the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, were signed into law last November. The laws reaffirmed the extent of the country's maritime territories in the South China Sea and right to resources from these areas.
 
The laws drew quick condemnation and dismissal of their legitimacy from China, which claims virtually all of the South China Sea.
 
“Any objections from China must be met with unwavering defense of our sovereign rights and adherence to lawful arbitration outcomes,” said Tolentino at the time.
 
Tolentino also accused China of planning to interfere in the midterm elections in May in the Philippines, and had launched an investigation into alleged Chinese espionage when he was still a senator.
 
The Philippines and China have been engaged in verbal and physical clashes over their claims in the offshore region.
 
Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in the disputed sea have become increasingly common in the past two years, with the Philippine side publicizing videos of Chinese boats firing water cannons.
 
 

 

AP
