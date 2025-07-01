Court suspends Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to investigate leaked phone call

Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office Tuesday pending an ethics investigation over a leaked phone call with a senior Cambodian leader.The judges voted unanimously Tuesday to take the petition accusing her of a breach of ethics, and voted 7 to 2 to suspend her from duty as a prime minister. The court gave Paetongtarn 15 days to give evidence to support her case.Paetongtarn has faced growing dissatisfaction over her handling of the latest border dispute with Cambodia, involving an armed confrontation on May 28 in which one Cambodian soldier was killed. The leaked phone call while she engaged in diplomacy with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen set off a string of complaints and public protests.Paetongtarn said after the court order that she would accept the process and would do her best to defend herself, as she had no other intentions but to protect the country and preserve peace.“I only thought about what to do to avoid troubles, what to do to avoid armed confrontation, for the soldiers not to suffer any loss. I wouldn't be able to accept it if I said something with the other leader that could lead to negative consequences,” she said.She also thanked her supporters and apologized to people who got upset over the leaked call.Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit is expected to become the acting prime minister, although there's been no official confirmation.Earlier Tuesday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn had endorsed a Cabinet reshuffle, forced when a major party left Paetongtarn's coalition over the leaked phone call. The reshuffle had replaced Anutin Charvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as deputy prime minister.Paetongtarn took the position of culture minister in addition to prime minister in the new Cabinet, though it's still unclear if she can take the oath to remain in that role.Outrage over the call mostly revolved around Paetongtarn’s comments toward an outspoken regional army commander and her perceived attempts to appease Hun Sen to ease tensions at the border.Thousands of conservative, nationalist-leaning protesters rallied in central Bangkok on Saturday to demand Paetongtarn’s resignation.Paetongtarn also faces investigations over an alleged breach of ethics by the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, whose decision could also lead to her removal.The Constitutional Court last year removed her predecessor over a breach of ethics. Thailand’s courts, especially the Constitutional Court, are viewed as a bulwark of the royalist establishment, which has used them and nominally independent agencies such as the Election Commission to cripple or sink political opponents.AP