 Musk vows to punish lawmakers who back Trump's spending bill
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Musk vows to punish lawmakers who back Trump's spending bill

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 08:54
U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 30. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 30. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday renewed his criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, vowing to unseat lawmakers who backed it after campaigning on limiting government spending.
 
After weeks of relative silence following a feud with Trump over the legislation, Musk rejoined the debate on Saturday as the Senate took up the package, calling it "utterly insane and destructive" in a post on social media platform X.
 

Related Article

 
On Monday, he ramped up his criticism, saying lawmakers who had campaigned on cutting spending but backed the bill "should hang their heads in shame!"
 
"And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," Musk said.
 
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called again for a new political party, saying the bill's massive spending indicated "that we live in a one-party country? The PORKY PIG PARTY!!"
 
"Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people," he wrote.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Musk's criticism of the bill has caused a rift in his relationship with Trump, marking a dramatic shift after the tech billionaire spent nearly $300 million on Trump's re-election campaign and led the administration's controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal cost-cutting initiative.
 
Musk, the world's richest man, has argued that the legislation would greatly increase the national debt and erase the savings he says he has achieved through DOGE.
 
It remains unclear how much sway Musk has over Congress or what effect his opinions might have on the bill's passage. But Republicans have expressed concern that his on-again, off-again feud with Trump could hurt their chances to protect their majority in the 2026 midterm congressional elections.
 
The rift has also led to volatility for Tesla, with shares of the company seeing wild price swings that erased approximately $150 billion of its market value, though it has since recovered. 

Reuters
tags Elon Musk Donald Trump bill

More in World

Musk's xAI raises $5 billion each in fresh debt and equity, Morgan Stanley says

Cartel violence in Sinaloa, Mexico, leaves 20 dead, including 4 decapitated bodies

Turkey detains two cartoonists over satirical drawing depicting Moses and Muhammad

Slander or 'trash-talking'? Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud has a day in court

74 killed in Gaza as Israeli forces strike a cafe and fire on people seeking food

Related Stories

Elon Musk renews his criticism of Trump's big bill as it faces a key Senate vote

Musk appears at White House defending DOGE's work but acknowledging mistakes

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States — in pictures

Trump, Musk feud explodes with threats of cutting contracts, backing impeachment

Trump names Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new Department of Government Efficiency
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)