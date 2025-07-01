 Trumps suggests DOGE look at Musk subsidies to save money
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:51
Elon Musk receives the key to the White House from U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington on May 30. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested his efficiency department should take a look at cutting the subsidies that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's companies have received to save the federal government money.
 
"Elon may get more subsidies than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump said on Truth Social.
 

"No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!"
 
 

 

