Hana Financial Group selects 50 university students as newest SMART ambassadors
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 16:18
-
- KIM JU-YEON
Hana Financial Group selected 50 university students as its newest class of SMART ambassadors, tasking them with promoting the group’s sports teams and proposing fresh ideas for future financial services, the company said Wednesday.
Now in its 13th year, the SMART ambassador program offers students hands-on experience with Hana’s operations — from marketing and CSR to product development and overseas outreach. Participants will work through August, engaging in projects such as creating promotional content for Hana’s professional sports clubs, analyzing financial services and developing new business concepts.
A total of 1,011 students have served as SMART ambassadors to date. Competition to enter the program this year was the fiercest to date, with 33 students vying for one spot, according to Hana.
The official start for this year's batch of students was marked with a welcoming ceremony on Tuesday at the group's space in Myeong-dong, central Seoul.
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo attended the ceremony, expressing his hopes that the students would bring fresh perspectives and ideas that would energize the group.
"We believe this experience as SMART ambassadors will serve as valuable nourishment for these young leaders as they unlock their limitless potential in the future,” Ham said.
The students will continue their activities through August. All participants will receive a stipend, while outstanding members will be awarded prize money and an advantage in the initial screening stage when applying for future roles at Hana Financial Group.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
