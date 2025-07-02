설계도 없이 미 군함 역설계 정비…한화, 145억 달러 정비 시장 노린다
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 14:40
With no blueprint, Hanwha reverse-engineers U.S. Navy ship in bid for $14.5B market
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사
Monday, June 23, 2025
When the timeworn USNS Wally Schirra limped into Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, last September, the first thing engineers noticed was its rudder — badly corroded and eroded beyond repair, rendering the ship's steering mechanism inoperable.
limp into: (느릿느릿) 들어오다, 움직이다
rudder: 조타기
corroded: 부식된
eroded: 마도된
inoperable: 기능을 제대로 할 수 없는
지난해 9월, 노후한 미 해군 월리 시라호가 경남 거제 한화오션 조선소에 들어왔을 때, 엔지니어들이 가장 먼저 발견한 문제는 조타기였다. 심하게 부식되고 마모돼 복구가 불가능한 상태였고, 이로 인해 선박의 조타 기능이 완전히 멈춰 있었다.
With no blueprint available, and requesting one from the U.S. manufacturer likely to incur months of delay and steep costs, the Korean engineers opted to reverse-engineer the entire rudder and steering system from scratch — a feat that earned praise from the U.S. Navy and generated added profit on top of the original contract.
blueprint: 설계도
incur: 초래하다, 발생시키다
reverse-engineer: 제품을 분해해 설계도를 유추하다
from scratch: 처음부터
쓸 설계도가 없는 상황이었고, 미국 제조사에 요청할 경우 수 개월이 지연되고 비용도 치솟을 것으로 예상됐다. 한국 엔지니어들은 조타 장치 전체를 분해해 처음부터 새로 제작하기로 결정했다. 이 작업은 해군의 호평을 받았고, 기존 계약 외에도 추가 수익을 창출했다.
“When the overhaul was finally complete, the U.S. Navy official remarked that the ship looked brand new — not just a patch-up job, but fully rejuvenated,” said Kim Dae-sik, managing director of Hanwha Ocean’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business, in a written interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily.
brand new: 완전히 새로운, 새것의
patch-up: 수리
한화오션 유지·보수·정비(MRO) 사업담당장인 김대식 상무는 “정비가 완료됐을 때 미 해군 관계자가 수리가 아닌 완전히 새 함정 같다는 말을 했다”고 코리아중앙데일리와의 서면 인터뷰에서 밝혔다.
The Korean shipbuilder, the first domestic firm to win the contract with the U.S. Navy, is banking on its engineering capabilities and production scale to expand in the potentially lucrative naval MRO market.
win: (계약, 수주 등을) 따내다, 체결하다
bank on: ~을/를 앞세우다, 의존하다
lucrative: 이윤이 큰, 수익성이 좋은
미 해군과 직접 계약을 체결한 국내 첫 조선사인 한화오션은 설계 기술력과 대규모 생산 능력을 앞세워, 수익성이 높은 선박 MRO 시장 진출을 본격화하고 있다.
The U.S. Navy allocated $14.5 billion to maintenance in 2025 as part of a growing effort to revive the domestic shipbuilding industry that has gained renewed attention under the Donald Trump administration, which has vowed to bolster the sector in response to China’s growing shipbuilding dominance.
allocate: 책정하다
revive: 강화하다, 재건하다
트럼프 행정부가 중국의 조선 산업 부상에 대응해 자국 조선업을 재건하는 노력의 일환으로 미 해군은 올해 145억 달러 규모의 MRO 예산을 책정했다.
To prepare for rising demand, Hanwha is pursuing both inward expansion domestically and outward investment in U.S.-based shipyards.
prepare for: ~에 대비하다
pursue: 추진하다
한화는 수요증가에 대비해 국내 설비 확장은 물론, 미국 현지 조선소 투자도 추진 중이다.
The USNS Wally Schirra was the first of two MRO projects awarded to Hanwha Ocean. It was followed by the replenishment oiler USNS Yukon, which arrived at the Geoje shipyard for an overhaul in November.
be awarded to : ~에게 수여된, ~가 수주 한
overhaul: 전면 분해 정비, 대대적인 개편
월리 시라는 한화오션이 수주한 두 건의 MRO 프로젝트 중 첫 번째다. 이어 지난해 11월 미 해군 보급유조선 유콘이 거제 조선소에 입항해 전면 분해 정비에 돌입했다.
Hanwha Ocean is committing 1 trillion won ($725 million) this year to large-scale infrastructure upgrades, including the addition of an ultralarge dock and a 6,500-ton offshore crane.
commit: ~을/를 약속하다, (자금 등을) 투입하다
한화오션은 올해 1조원을 투입해 초대형 도크와 6500t 급 해상 크레인을 추가하는 등 대규모 인프라 확장에 나섰다.
While current U.S. Navy MRO contracts have narrow profit margins, they are a strategic entry point for building trust and expanding into the broader U.S. shipbuilding and defense market, according to a recent Federation of Korean Industries report authored by Ryu Min-cheol of Korea Maritime & Ocean University.
entry point: 발판
류민철 한국해양대학교 교수는 한국경제연구원이 최근 발간한 보고서에서 미 해군의 MRO 계약은 수익성은 낮지만, 신뢰를 쌓고 방산 시장 전반으로 진출할 수 있는 전략적 발판이 될 수 있다고 평가했다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JAE-LIM AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
