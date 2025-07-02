Coupang cereal blunder triggers flood of bargain orders
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 09:56
Roughly a month after a pricing error on Coupang caused a flood of orders for instant noodles, a similar mishap has occurred — this time with breakfast cereal.
According to the retail industry on Tuesday, a listing on Coupang from Monday to the early hours of Tuesday showed 118 units of Post’s 30-gram (1.1-ounce) Five-Grain Choco Ball Cups for 3,800 won ($2.80). Normally priced at 3,600 won per unit, the product was effectively sold at 32 won each.
The mistake quickly spread through online communities, where users shared the link and began placing orders. Over 30,000 orders were reportedly submitted.
The seller attributed the incident to a system error on Coupang’s end.
“We registered the product as a single item, but due to a system issue at Coupang, it was mistakenly displayed as 118 units,” the seller wrote on the product’s inquiry board.
“The listing was not created with 118 units on our side. Coupang misrepresented the quantity,” the seller added. “Since we are unable to fulfill the orders, we immediately contacted Coupang to correct the error and resolve the affected transactions.”
The seller also raised concerns about penalties related to cancellations.
“If we cancel the orders ourselves, Coupang penalizes us under its system,” they said. “Even if buyers cancel their orders, the penalty still applies. If we proceed with the cancellations now, our fulfillment rate drops from 99 percent to zero, making it practically impossible to continue operating as a seller.”
They added, “We are currently awaiting a response from Coupang on whether the penalties can be reversed. We would be truly grateful if customers could cancel their orders directly.”
Coupang began sending cancellation notifications to affected customers on Tuesday afternoon.
“Due to a misposted quantity, your order will be canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the company said in text messages.
A similar incident occurred on May 21, when a 36-pack of Nongshim Yukgaejang instant noodles was listed for 5,040 won, or 140 won per cup. The listing spread rapidly across online communities and social media, leading to tens of thousands of orders in just minutes.
In that case, Coupang acknowledged its mistake and shipped available inventory. In areas where stock was insufficient, the company canceled orders and issued 5,000-won coupons. The incident is estimated to have cost Coupang several hundred million won.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
