 Ferrari unveils new 'Amalfi' petrol coupe ahead of EV launch
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Ferrari unveils new 'Amalfi' petrol coupe ahead of EV launch

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 10:09
The new Ferrari Amalfi, a front-mid-engine V8 sports car, is displayed in this handout image taken in Fiorano Modenese, Italy, June 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The new Ferrari Amalfi, a front-mid-engine V8 sports car, is displayed in this handout image taken in Fiorano Modenese, Italy, June 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Ferrari revealed its new Amalfi coupe on Tuesday as the luxury sports carmaker mixes petrol and hybrid models in its range while preparing for the launch of its first fully electric vehicle.
 
The eight-cylinder, 3.85-liter Amalfi replaces and upgrades the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of Ferrari's range and comes just two months after the launch of the 296 Speciale hybrid car and its convertible version.
 

Related Article

 
Ferrari will begin unveiling its first EV in October this year in a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next spring. However, a second EV model that would aim for wider sales is not expected before 2028, because of a substantial lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, sources have told Reuters.
 
The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor, mainly for its redesigned front.
 
Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera said the Amalfi was a true Ferrari sports car in terms of high performance, technology and driving pleasure, but it also had a "very elegant soul."
 
"It allows for a different driving experience, less extreme but equally fun, it's suitable for a wide range of driving conditions," he said.
 
The Amalfi is purely powered by an internal combustion engine which delivers 640 horsepower for a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour (198 miles per hour). It features a rear-integrated active spoiler, contributing to the car's stability at high speed, the company said.
 
The new Ferrari Amalfi, a front-mid-engine V8 sportscar, is displayed in this handout image taken in Fiorano Modenese, Italy, June 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The new Ferrari Amalfi, a front-mid-engine V8 sportscar, is displayed in this handout image taken in Fiorano Modenese, Italy, June 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Like the Roma, the Amalfi is a 2+ coupe, meaning it has two small rear seats.
 
The starting price for the new model is set at 240,000 euros ($283,000), with first deliveries to clients scheduled in the first quarter of next year, starting from Europe. Deliveries to U.S. clients are expected to start three to six months later, at a higher price due to import tariffs.
 
Orders for the Amalfi are being opened on Tuesday but Ferrari's dealers already received lots of expressions of interest from clients, Galliera said.
 
The Roma coupe has gone out of production, while its retractable-top version, that was introduced in 2023, currently remains in Ferrari's range.

Reuters
tags Ferrari EV

More in Industry

Ferrari unveils new 'Amalfi' petrol coupe ahead of EV launch

Lululemon files lawsuit against Costco, claims company is selling 'dupes' of some of its products

Coupang cereal blunder triggers flood of bargain orders

Ever thought you could improve your Hyundai? Now's your chance, at the UX Studio Seoul.

Korean convenience stores give tattoos now. I got two.

Related Stories

Ferrari comes to Dongdaemun

Ferrari's 12Cilindri gallops into Korea for continental first

Ferrari brings thoroughbred Purosangue to Korea

Samsung, Ferrari sign MOU for OLED displays

Ferrari on track for a hat-trick at Le Mans
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)