Ferrari unveils new 'Amalfi' petrol coupe ahead of EV launch

Ferrari revealed its new Amalfi coupe on Tuesday as the luxury sports carmaker mixes petrol and hybrid models in its range while preparing for the launch of its first fully electric vehicle.The eight-cylinder, 3.85-liter Amalfi replaces and upgrades the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of Ferrari's range and comes just two months after the launch of the 296 Speciale hybrid car and its convertible version.Ferrari will begin unveiling its first EV in October this year in a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next spring. However, a second EV model that would aim for wider sales is not expected before 2028, because of a substantial lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, sources have told Reuters.The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor, mainly for its redesigned front.Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera said the Amalfi was a true Ferrari sports car in terms of high performance, technology and driving pleasure, but it also had a "very elegant soul.""It allows for a different driving experience, less extreme but equally fun, it's suitable for a wide range of driving conditions," he said.The Amalfi is purely powered by an internal combustion engine which delivers 640 horsepower for a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour (198 miles per hour). It features a rear-integrated active spoiler, contributing to the car's stability at high speed, the company said.Like the Roma, the Amalfi is a 2+ coupe, meaning it has two small rear seats.The starting price for the new model is set at 240,000 euros ($283,000), with first deliveries to clients scheduled in the first quarter of next year, starting from Europe. Deliveries to U.S. clients are expected to start three to six months later, at a higher price due to import tariffs.Orders for the Amalfi are being opened on Tuesday but Ferrari's dealers already received lots of expressions of interest from clients, Galliera said.The Roma coupe has gone out of production, while its retractable-top version, that was introduced in 2023, currently remains in Ferrari's range.Reuters