Korean convenience stores give tattoos now. I got two.
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 02 Jul. 2025, 09:00
I walked into a convenience store and walked out with two dog tattoos. No, seriously — CU’s Myeong-dong Station branch now offers on-the-spot temporary ink.
CU launched a tattoo kiosk at two locations, Myeong-dong Station and Incheon International Airport, on June 10.
What is tattoo printer doing at a CU? Who is getting ink printed next to instant ramen? I had no idea either, so I had to find out for myself.
CU launched the latest kiosk as part of a broader effort to offer experiential features in stores and expand beyond its primary service as a food seller. It’s the first convenience store chain in Korea to try something like this.
Placed just steps from Exit 8 of Myeong-dong Station, the store felt more spacious and lively than your typical CU, complete with ramen shelves sorted by spice level and a Neoguri cup-shaped table — a fitting home for a quirky kiosk.
Finding the tattoo machine inside the store wasn’t easy as I expected. It was tucked away among other kiosks — currency exchange and customizable prepaid cards — and easy to miss. Most shoppers didn’t even seem to notice it.
A touch screen running the tattoo program along with the star of the show, Prinker, the tattoo printer, was set up at the station.
You need to pay before getting tattooed: Scan a QR code and complete the transaction on your phone, which is a bit more complicated than a card swipe. The witch also accepts PayPal, or you can pay in cash at the counter.
As part of the running launch promotion, each tattoo costed 3,000 won (about $2.50) through June — a 25 percent discount from the regular 4,000 won price. At the discounted rate, it felt reasonable. At full price? I’d probably hesitate.
Once the payment is complete, you receive a one-time Prinker Pass on your phone with a code to enter on the smaller screen. Then, it’s time to choose your design. A scrolling menu on the screen offers options from basic letters and typical tattoo images — hearts, feathers, roses — to more playful images like rockets and cartoon cats.
Once you hit print, a two-minute countdown bar appears at the top of the screen, and an instructional video guides you through the process.
First, apply primer, found at the top of the machine, to the area you want the tattoo. I chose my inner wrist to play it safe. I didn’t want to walk around the busy streets of Myeong-dong with a botched tattoo in plain sight.
Then, pick up the Prinkler, the tattoo printer that looks like an oversize laptop charger. Glide it across your skin — not too fast, not too slow. As Prinkler inked me, it kind of felt like a toy train gliding across my arm. But it happened so quickly that I didn't feel much; I had to double-check if anything had actually been printed.
I was honestly half-expecting a wonky Shiba Inu, but to my surprise, the tattoo came out perfectly, though the ink was a bit lighter than I expected. This wasn’t like those sticker tattoos that go on crooked or look obviously fake.
CU says its tattoos last up to two days if you don't wash the area. That ended up being about right. Twenty-four hours after my procedure, it remained mostly intact, although the color had faded a bit. I ended up washing it off the next day at noon though — it didn’t come off with water alone, but with just a bit of soap, my skin was smooth again.
For now, the tattoo printer is only available at two branches, but expansion plans are underway, with upcoming locations set for Everland and Suwon KTX Station as well as other high-foot-traffic areas like beaches, amusement parks and resort towns.
While the idea is clever, I don't necessarily think many will visit this convenience store just to get a temporary tattoo. Those who happen to stop by the CU might try it for fun. But to attract more of those casual customers, the machine should offer a more unique draw — whether that's better value for money or incredibly cool designs. I'd like to see the Myeong-dong location, which is in a popular tourist area, offer more Korea-themed designs — maybe even K-pop-inspired options.
But if you’re thinking of trying the Prinkler, my main advice is not to spend too long browsing or overthinking your design — that anime witch waits for no one.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
