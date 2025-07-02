From culture to food and every other mood, Jeju unveils summer recommendations
This summer, travelers can experience Jeju Island in a way that suits their personal tastes — from culture, wellness and adventure to nature, cuisine and shopping.
The Jeju Tourism Organization on Monday unveiled its seasonal recommendations under the theme “Enjoy Jeju’s Summer, Your Way,” which reflects summer travel trends and a wide range of traveler preferences.
The guide outlines seven travel profiles: cultural explorers, wellness seekers, nature lovers, shopping travelers, culinary tourists, adventure seekers and charm chasers.
For cultural explorers, the organization recommends visiting sites dedicated to artist Lee Jung-seop, who painted scenes of Jeju with his family, as well as the Walchong Art Museum, which showcases Lee Wal-chong’s reflections on life through the theme Moderation and Transience in Jeju Life.” Also highlighted is an exhibition of Marc Chagall, a major 20th-century artist, at the Jeju Museum of Art, running through Oct. 19.
Wellness seekers are encouraged to try outdoor yoga sessions, from cool early mornings to sunset hours by the sea. Visitors can also find tranquillity in nature by writing, sipping tea and recharging away from the stress of daily life.
Nature lovers may enjoy hunting for hydrangea viewing spots. Recommended locations include Hueree Natural Park, Hallim Park, Songwol-dong Fairy Tale Village and newly popular sites such as Meodeul Garden and Mireina. The Hangmong relics site is also suggested for viewing sunflowers.
For shopping travelers, the downtown of Jeju City is ideal for a treasure-hunt-like experience. Sunglasses, hats and summer clothing can be found throughout the district, especially around Chilseong-ro, where souvenir shops showcase local aesthetics.
Gastronomy is also a key feature. For those who follow the "fight heat with heat" approach to summer heat, the guide suggests sundaeguk, a Korean blood sausage soup, at Boseong Market. For those preferring “cold beats heat,” options include chilled dishes such as mulhoe, a cold raw fish soup with damselfish or squid, and kongguksu, soy milk noodles, at Mosulpo Jungang Market and Daejeong Five-Day Market.
Adventure seekers are invited to explore not only Jeju’s beaches but also spring water pools like Saetdorimul in Samyang-dong, Jeju City. Shallow harbors with lifeguards are recommended for safe family fun, and visitors can cool off by simply dipping their feet. Floating across the sea on paddleboards or inflatable tubes is another option.
Finally, for those seeking hidden charms, the “World Heritage Festival – Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes” will take place in July. Visitors can also enjoy the lush summer greenery at Saryeoni Forest Path, open to the public only from May through October.
