 With seaside golf and swank hotels with ocean views, Namhae County transforms into premier luxury travel destination
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

With seaside golf and swank hotels with ocean views, Namhae County transforms into premier luxury travel destination

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 02 Jul. 2025, 16:12
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


An aerial view of the Hotel Shilla Monogram in Namhae [NAMHAE COUNTY OFFICIAL]

An aerial view of the Hotel Shilla Monogram in Namhae [NAMHAE COUNTY OFFICIAL]

Once known primarily for its scenic coastline and iconic villages, Namhae County in South Gyeongsang is quickly transforming into one of Korea’s top luxury travel destinations — a shift driven by a growing number of Korean tourists who seek premium experiences away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.
 
Shilla Monogram Namhae, a luxury hotel currently under construction in Namhae's Changseon-myeon, is expected to be completed around 2026. The project follows an investment agreement signed in May 2023 between Namhae County, developer Haehun, operator Hotel Shilla and the South Gyeongsang Provincial Government.
 

Related Article

 
Known for refined elegance, The Shilla Hotel is expected to elevate Namhae’s reputation even further as a luxury destination. Positioned just below the luxury-tier The Shilla, Shilla Monogram is an upper-scale lifestyle hotel brand.
 
“There used to be mostly pensions and guesthouses in Namhae, with very few hotels,” said a Namhae County official. “But as the number of tourists increases, the hotel industry started to take more interest in building one in the county.”  
 
Ananti Namhae Nam-myeon, Namhae County [ANANTI NAMHAE]

Ananti Namhae Nam-myeon, Namhae County [ANANTI NAMHAE]

The county’s journey into high-end hospitality began in 2006 with the launch of Hilton Namhae Golf & Spa Resort, built on a reclaimed tidal flat in the county's hamlet of Nam-myeon. After Hilton ended its management, the property was rebranded in 2016 as Ananti Namhae, now a five-star resort under the luxury Korean brand Ananti.
 
Perched on a stretch of coastline, Ananti Namhae houses around 170 rooms, including members-only standalone villas. It also features an 18-hole PGA-standard golf course as well as four-season indoor and outdoor pools, a bookstore, a curated clothing shop and multiple dining venues, making it suitable as a family-based getaway as well. It’s also conveniently located near attractions like the Sacheon Ocean Cable Car and local beaches.
 
“With Ananti gaining popularity in Namhae, it drew more attention to the region’s luxury hospitality,” said a hotel industry official.
 
South Cape in Changseon‑myeon, Namhae County [SOUTH CAPE]

South Cape in Changseon‑myeon, Namhae County [SOUTH CAPE]

Another standout is the South Cape, which opened in 2014 in Changseon‑myeon. While it's best known for its avant-garde architecture and seaside 18-hole golf course, set on a sprawling 2 million-square-meter site that allows golfers to tee off toward the water, it also offers around 50 rooms, including seven-star suites and cliff houses with private pools.
 
The massive standalone cliff houses are scattered along a bluff overlooking Namhae’s ocean, offering expansive ocean views. The suites wind around a rocky hillside, with seven buildings stretching in a linear formation that elegantly combines straight lines and gentle curves. South Cape also features a music library and an infinity pool.  
 
Around 5.21 million people visited Namhae in 2017. The number dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic but gradually recovered, reaching 8.12 million in 2021. It then rose by 8.4 percent to 8.80 million in 2022 and further to 8.91 million in 2023.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea

More in Food & Travel

With seaside golf and swank hotels with ocean views, Namhae County transforms into premier luxury travel destination

From culture to food and every other mood, Jeju unveils summer recommendations

Oldies but goodies: Korean grandmothers' favorite desserts gain global popularity thanks to social media

Gangwon's Sokcho Beach to officially open Friday for summer season

The only way is up

Related Stories

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)