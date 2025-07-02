With seaside golf and swank hotels with ocean views, Namhae County transforms into premier luxury travel destination
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 02 Jul. 2025, 16:12
Shilla Monogram Namhae, a luxury hotel currently under construction in Namhae's Changseon-myeon, is expected to be completed around 2026. The project follows an investment agreement signed in May 2023 between Namhae County, developer Haehun, operator Hotel Shilla and the South Gyeongsang Provincial Government.
Known for refined elegance, The Shilla Hotel is expected to elevate Namhae’s reputation even further as a luxury destination. Positioned just below the luxury-tier The Shilla, Shilla Monogram is an upper-scale lifestyle hotel brand.
“There used to be mostly pensions and guesthouses in Namhae, with very few hotels,” said a Namhae County official. “But as the number of tourists increases, the hotel industry started to take more interest in building one in the county.”
Perched on a stretch of coastline, Ananti Namhae houses around 170 rooms, including members-only standalone villas. It also features an 18-hole PGA-standard golf course as well as four-season indoor and outdoor pools, a bookstore, a curated clothing shop and multiple dining venues, making it suitable as a family-based getaway as well. It’s also conveniently located near attractions like the Sacheon Ocean Cable Car and local beaches.
“With Ananti gaining popularity in Namhae, it drew more attention to the region’s luxury hospitality,” said a hotel industry official.
The massive standalone cliff houses are scattered along a bluff overlooking Namhae’s ocean, offering expansive ocean views. The suites wind around a rocky hillside, with seven buildings stretching in a linear formation that elegantly combines straight lines and gentle curves. South Cape also features a music library and an infinity pool.
Around 5.21 million people visited Namhae in 2017. The number dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic but gradually recovered, reaching 8.12 million in 2021. It then rose by 8.4 percent to 8.80 million in 2022 and further to 8.91 million in 2023.
