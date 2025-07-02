The predictable habits of Korean middle-aged men (KOR)

On the streets and behind the wheel, middle-aged Korean men often fall into familiar routines. One common sight: eyes fixed on their phones, scrolling endlessly through KakaoTalk group chats. The content is usually the same — recycled anecdotes, mostly military tales, layered with bravado and selective memory.Everyone, it seems, served on the front lines. Stories abound of catching a white snake at a guard post and boiling it in a mess tin to earn favor with a commanding officer — and a few days off-duty. Others recount slipping through a breach in the wire to grab a drink, returning just before dawn roll call. In reality, many of these men were neighborhood reservists, their postings far from the DMZ. A former colleague often told dramatic tales after a drink or two. Only later did I learn he never left his local base.They’re also active in comment sections, posting frequently, though rarely meaningfully. Even trying to exit a group chat isn’t simple. KakaoTalk’s new “leave quietly” feature helps, but someone always notices. A flood of texts follows: “Why leave? Just mute the chat.” Eventually, most stay — muted but still present.One of the greatest fears for Korean men in their 50s and 60s is losing their business card. In Korea, a name card is more than a contact detail — it’s a symbol of identity and professional value. That’s why many print new cards after retirement, attaching honorary titles from obscure associations to maintain a sense of status. Without it, many feel they’ve disappeared.These men have lived, as the movie "Art of Fighting" (2006) puts it, “like they were about to burst.” But retirement brings sudden loss — of purpose, connection and place. Friends fade, invitations stop. Without substantial assets, even hobbies like golf become inaccessible. Eventually, life shrinks to a few daily walks around the neighborhood, while social isolation deepens.Though they may live in expensive apartments, their world often narrows to silence — a quiet sadness shared by a generation who once lived with relentless drive, now struggling with irrelevance.거리에서, 차안에서, 한국의 중년 남자들을 가만히 보면 하는 짓들이 대개 비슷하다. 일단 카톡에 열심이다. 내용은 뻔하다. 주로 추억담이다. 가끔 야한 콘텐트를 어디서 구해 공유한다. 군대얘기도 단골이다. 주로 뻥이 들어간 무용담이다. 모두가 GP에서 철책 근무했단다. 백사를 잡아 반합에 뽀얗게 고아 중대장에게 바치고 사흘 휴가 간 이야기, 개구멍을 통해 바깥에서 한잔하고 새벽 점호 전 귀대한 이야기 등등이다.화려하게 자랑하는 친구들은 대개 방위 출신이다. 유학가기 전 다니던 직장의 선배가 그랬다. 낮술 한잔 걸치면 GP에서 칠점사 잡은 이야기가 나온다. 흥미진진하다. 나중에 동네방위 출신임을 알았을 때 헛웃음이 나왔다.댓글에도 열심이다. 그래봐야 공허하다. 빠져 나오기도 쉽지 않다. 새로 생긴 ‘조용히 나가기’ 기능을 이용해 살짝 나온다. 하지만 누군가가 알고 득달같이 다시 초대한다. “그냥 있으면 되지 뭘 굳이 빠지느냐”는 힐난문자가 연달아 온다. 포기하고 무음으로 해 놓는다. 그래도 단톡에 있는 이상 신경이 안 갈수가 없다.중년이 가장 두려워 하는 것은 명함이 없어지는 것이다. 한국사회에서 명함은 단순한 연락처가 아니다. 처음 만날 때 서로 자신을 알리는 이력서와 같다. 그래서 영양가없는 단체의 고문·자문 등의 그럴듯한 이름을 넣은 명함을 파서 다닌다. 명함이 사라지는 것은 중년에게 있어 공포에 가깝다.그런 한국의 중년은 정말 “피똥 터지게” 살았다. 영화 ‘싸움의 기술’에서 백윤식이 단골로 쓰던 말이다. 하지만 막상 은퇴하면서 깊은 상실감을 느끼게 된다. 은퇴하는 순간 많은 것이 사라진다. 인간관계도 서서히 없어진다. 부동산 알부자가 아닌 이상 골프도 어렵다. 누가 불러주지도 않는다. 소외감과 우울감만 밀려 오고 존재감은 급격히 위축된다. 비싼 아파트를 깔고 살지만 근처 산에나 왔다 갔다 하는 것이 전부다. 술자리는 부담이 되어 점차 꺼리게 된다. 남은 이삼십년이 무섭기까지 하다. 은퇴세대들의 슬픔이다.