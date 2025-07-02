 AHOF holds showcase for first EP 'Who We Are' — in pictures
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 09:57 Updated: 02 Jul. 2025, 10:20
Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who we are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF held a debut showcase on Tuesday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to mark the release of its first EP, “Who We Are.”
 
The multinational boy band was formed through the SBS audition program “Universe League” and consists of nine members: Steven from Australia, Seo Jung-woo, Cha Woong-gi, Park Han and Park Ju-won from Korea, Zhang Shuai Bo from China, JL from the Philippines, Chih En from Taiwan and Daisuke from Japan.
 
“I was a trainee for about seven years,” Park Han said. “During that time, I had never performed on stage. Even during the program, I kept repeating that, for me, the most important thing was being on stage. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”  
 
During the media showcase, AHOF performed the lead track “Rendezvous,” for which member Cha Woong-gi contributed to the lyrics, the B-side “The Universe,” and answered questions from the media.
 
“I spent a lot of time thinking about how I could reflect my experiences of temporarily going solo while pursuing my dreams,” Woong-gi told reporters. “Honestly, it was a story I didn’t really want to bring up, so it was difficult to turn it into lyrics. But thankfully, I feel like the emotions blended perfectly into the song. It’s a track that carries a meaningful message.”

The EP features six tracks, including “Rendezvous,” “The Little Star (intro),” “The Universe,” “Incompleted,” “Cosmic Underdog” and “AHOF (outro).”
 
“Who We Are” was released on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
 
Here are some highlights from the event as AHOF posed for the cameras and introduced themselves to the media for the first time.
  
Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Steven poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Steven poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Steven poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Steven poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Seo Jung-woo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Seo Jung-woo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Seo Jung-woo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Seo Jung-woo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Cha Woong-gi poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Cha Woong-gi poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Cha Woong-gi poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Cha Woong-gi poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Zhang Shuai Bo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Zhang Shuai Bo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Zhang Shuai Bo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Zhang Shuai Bo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Park Han poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Park Han poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Park Han poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Park Han poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s JL poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s JL poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s JL poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s JL poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Park Ju-won poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Park Ju-won poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Park Ju-won poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Park Ju-won poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Chih En poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Chih En poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Chih En poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Chih En poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Daisuke poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Daisuke poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Daisuke poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Daisuke poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Daisuke poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

AHOF’s Daisuke poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Rendezvous” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

BBoy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

BBoy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band AHOF performs B-side track “The Universe” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Who We Are,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on July 1. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]]
tags Ahof 아홉

