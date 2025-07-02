 BTS set for 2026 comeback with new album and world tour
BTS set for 2026 comeback with new album and world tour

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 08:56
Boy band BTS appears in a Weverse livestream on July 1. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Boy band BTS appears in a Weverse livestream on July 1. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
BTS is set to return with new music and a world tour next year, the boy band announced during a Weverse live on Tuesday night.
 
“We’re going to begin focusing on producing music in full swing in July,” said member RM. “Our album as an entire band will finally be released next spring. 
 

“We’ll definitely begin a world tour then, too. We’ll be making our way across the world, so stay tuned.”
 
RM added that production for the new music will take place in the United States.
 
“We’ll make sure you [fans] don’t have to wait long. We’ll be swift and diligent,” said Jimin. “I’m just so happy even being together.”
 
It will be the group’s first album and live performances as a full band in four years, following the release of the compilation album “Proof” (2022) and the “Yet to Come in Busan” concert. 
 
All members have now fulfilled their mandatory military service, with the last member, Suga, completing his term as a social service agent late last month.
 
The members have remained active as solo artists, including J-Hope’s recent single “Killin’ It Girl,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
