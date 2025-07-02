More in K-pop

BTS set for 2026 comeback with new album and world tour

KARD aims to 'stir things up' as it enters 'R-rated' era with new concept

Rookie boy band AHOF takes first step toward 'hall of fame' with debut album 'Who We Are'

Big Ocean subunit to release debut song 'Bucket Hat' on July 9

Agency behind tripleS teases new 24-member boy band idntt