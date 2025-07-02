Boy band ARrC set to release new EP 'HOPE' on July 16
Published: 02 Jul. 2025
-
SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band ARrC is set to release a new EP titled “HOPE” on July 16, agency Mystic Story said Wednesday.
The band posted a schedule image to its social media channels the same day, which features the phrase, “Light breaks through darkness.”
Beginning Thursday, the band will release new content every day until the album’s release, including photos and teasers. A showcase event will also take place on July 16 at 8 p.m.
ARrC debuted in 2024 with the EP “Ar^c” and currently has seven members: Hyunmin, Kien, Choi Han, Andy, Rioto, Doha and Jibeen. The band’s name stands for “Always Remember the real Connection.”
ARrC last released the EP “nu kidz: out the box” in February.
