Enhypen to drop lead track 'Shine On Me' ahead of Japanese EP release
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 09:58
-
SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band Enhypen is set to release the song “Shine On Me,” the lead track for its upcoming Japanese EP “-YOI-,” on Friday, Belift Lab said Wednesday.
“Shine On Me” is a J-pop ballad with lyrics about hope, according to the agency.
The song also serves as the ending theme for the Japanese CTV drama series “Even Shrimps Want to Fish for Sea Bream,” a romantic comedy that follows a regular office worker in her search for true love through encounters with four different men.
“-YOI-” is set for release on July 29, with a showcase event scheduled in Japan on July 31 to celebrate the album’s launch.
The album includes the tracks “Echoes” and the Japanese version of “Bad Desire (With or Without You).”
Enhypen’s “Walk the Line” world tour will stop in Tokyo on July 5 and 6 and in Osaka on Aug. 2 and 3.
The band was formed in 2020 through Mnet’s music survival show “I-Land.” It debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” the same year and has since released songs including “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).
