 Enhypen to drop lead track 'Shine On Me' ahead of Japanese EP release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Enhypen to drop lead track 'Shine On Me' ahead of Japanese EP release

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 09:58
Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

 
Boy band Enhypen is set to release the song “Shine On Me,” the lead track for its upcoming Japanese EP “-YOI-,” on Friday, Belift Lab said Wednesday.
 
“Shine On Me” is a J-pop ballad with lyrics about hope, according to the agency. 
 

Related Article

The song also serves as the ending theme for the Japanese CTV drama series “Even Shrimps Want to Fish for Sea Bream,” a romantic comedy that follows a regular office worker in her search for true love through encounters with four different men.  
 
“-YOI-” is set for release on July 29, with a showcase event scheduled in Japan on July 31 to celebrate the album’s launch.
 
The album includes the tracks “Echoes” and the Japanese version of “Bad Desire (With or Without You).”  
 
Enhypen’s “Walk the Line” world tour will stop in Tokyo on July 5 and 6 and in Osaka on Aug. 2 and 3.
 
The band was formed in 2020 through Mnet’s music survival show “I-Land.” It debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” the same year and has since released songs including “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags enhypen belift lab

More in K-pop

ZeroBaseOne to open ‘Our BLUE Bakery’ pop-up to mark second anniversary

Yena to release new EP 'Blooming Wings' on July 29

Enhypen to drop lead track 'Shine On Me' ahead of Japanese EP release

AHOF holds showcase for first EP 'Who We Are' — in pictures

BTS set for 2026 comeback with new album and world tour

Related Stories

Enhypen to perform in 10 cities across U.S. and Europe for 'Walk the Line' tour

Enhypen to release second studio album in July, continuing fantastical storyline

Boy band Enhypen sets personal first-day sales record with 'Desire: Unleash'

Enhypen passes 2 million mark for third time with EP 'Desire: Unleash'

Boy band Enhypen sells over 2.14 million copies of latest EP 'Desire: Unleash' in first week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)