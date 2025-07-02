KARD aims to 'stir things up' as it enters 'R-rated' era with new concept
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 07:00
- SHIN HA-NEE
Amid renewed interest in mixed-gender K-pop acts, KARD plans to shake things up with a bold new “R-rated” era, leveraging its unique dynamic to the fullest.
As rookie mixed-gender group Allday Project is making buzz with its debut, KARD, now in its ninth year, is proud to see a younger act following in its footsteps.
“I think [Allday Project] is really cool,” said member Somin during a group interview on Monday in eastern Seoul, showing support for the up-and-coming group.
“Looking back on what we’ve done so far, it feels like we’ve done a good job paving the way for mixed-gender groups, making an impression on many.”
KARD debuted in 2017 as a rare mixed-gender group under DSP Media, made up of two men, J.Seph and BM, and two women, Somin and Jiwoo. While not the first mixed-gender act in K-pop, the quartet stands out as one of the most successful and enduring in recent memory, securing a solid global fan base.
According to Somin, the group’s greatest appeal to global audiences lies in its “bold and honest” expression, shown through both its music and performance — and that is exactly what KARD aims to amplify with its upcoming new album.
KARD’s eighth EP “Drift” comes 11 months after the release of its previous EP ”Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light)” and marks the group’s first new release in seven months since digital single “Detox” (2024).
The album, set to be released at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, features seven tracks: the lead track “Touch,” and B-sides “Betcha,” “Before We Go,” “Top Down” and “Pivot,” as well as instrumentals of “Touch” and “Pivot.”
The lead track “Touch” joins the latest trend of retro-inspired sounds reminiscent of the 2000s, coupled with rhythmic percussion and unique synth elements.
The music video for “Touch,” rated R by the Korea Media Rating Board for explicit content, includes provocative choreography. While not presenting directly sexually explicit scenes, the music video features suggestive movements by both male and female dancers.
BM described the group’s concept as “sexiness that exudes naturally, without trying too hard.”
“It’d be a lie if I say we didn’t want to stir things up [with the new concept],” said BM. “I believe KARD is the best group to pull off such concepts.”
While the lead track was initially considered to be released as a single, the members ultimately decided it would be more meaningful to be presented as part of an album, especially for fans who have waited for nearly a year for new music.
As their careers progress, the members have grown to appreciate their fans even more.
“There was a time when we placed third on a music show, and I noticed a girl among our fans crying because we missed first place,” recalled J.Seph. “That moment made me think, ‘Wow, I really need to aim for higher places for her, for our fans.’ I really do feel like our fans are companions who are walking this journey alongside KARD.”
KARD will hold its first domestic concert in nearly five years on July 19 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, which will coincide with the eighth anniversary of the group's debut, as part of its “Drift” world tour. Stops other than Seoul were not unveiled yet.
“When we perform on stage, we can see the eyes of the fans in the front rows sparkling with joy,” said BM. “I’m really excited that we will get to see such expressions here in our home ground, Korea, as well.”
