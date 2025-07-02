Stray Kids end North American leg of tour as 1st act to perform at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 17:08
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band Stray Kids became the very first act to perform at Toronto’s newly opened Rogers Centre stage on Sunday, marking the finale of the North American leg of its "dominATE" world tour.
The Sunday performance ends the band's North America run, with 13 performances in 10 cities in the region. The newly opened Toronto venue held up to 50,000 people, according to the band's agency JYP Entertainment.
Kicking things off with the hit song “Mountains” (2024), the band tore through a set list packed with hits, signature anthems and unit tracks from its digital single “Mixtape : dominATE.”
“We’re so happy to close the North American tour here in Toronto,” the members said on stage. “We could feel the love from so many fans — thank you for lighting up the night with us.”
The band’s North American tour, which began May 24 in Seattle, saw Stray Kids break multiple records.
Stray Kids became the first K-pop act ever to take Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, Washington’s Nationals Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Toronto’s Rogers Centre. The band also pulled off two back-to-back shows at Arlington’s Globe Life Field, another K-pop first.
To honor the impact of the band, landmarks like New York’s Empire State Building and Chicago’s Willis Tower lit up in Stray Kids’ signature red color, JYP Entertainment said.
The next stop is Europe, with Stray Kids kicking off its first-ever European stadium tour on July 11 at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena, with eight shows across six cities.
