Xdinary Heroes to release new EP 'FiRE (My Sweet Misery)'
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 16:26
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band Xdinary Heroes will release a new digital EP titled “FiRE (My Sweet Misery)” on July 7, its agency JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.
The reveal came through the group’s official social media, which showcased visual artwork and a film teasing the tone of the track, the band's newest release in 11 months since its last digital single "Open ♭eta v6.4" (2024).
Ahead of the EP’s release, the band will hold a three-day solo concert series, “Xdinary Heroes Summer Special 〈The Xcape〉,” from Friday to Sunday at Seoul’s Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium. This marks the band's first time headlining at the venue, and the band is set to unveil the new track live for the very first time during the show, according to the agency.
Xdinary Heroes is currently on its second world tour, which kicked off on May 2 in Seoul. Its upcoming appearance at Lollapalooza Chicago on July 31 will mark the band’s U.S. festival debut, JYP Entertainment said.
The band debuted in December 2021. Its name, Xdinary Heroes, is short for "extraordinary heroes," symbolizing that anyone can be a hero.
