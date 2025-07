Yena to release new EP 'Blooming Wings' on July 29

Singer Yena is set to release the EP “Blooming Wings” on July 29, agency Yue Hua Entertainment said Wednesday.The singer posted a teaser video to her social media channels the same day, featuring a tarot card.The tracklist has not been revealed yet.Yena last released the EP “Nemonemo” on Sept. 30, 2024.Yena, whose real name is Choi Ye-na, is a former member of disbanded girl group IZ*ONE. She is known for songs such as “Smiley” (2022) and “Hate Rodrigo” (2023).Yena recently made her debut as an actor through the KBS television drama series “Villains Everywhere” as a wealthy high school student who plays the contrabass.BY SHIN MIN-HEE [ [email protected]