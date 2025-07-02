Yena to release new EP 'Blooming Wings' on July 29
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 13:03
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Singer Yena is set to release the EP “Blooming Wings” on July 29, agency Yue Hua Entertainment said Wednesday.
The singer posted a teaser video to her social media channels the same day, featuring a tarot card.
The tracklist has not been revealed yet.
Yena last released the EP “Nemonemo” on Sept. 30, 2024.
Yena, whose real name is Choi Ye-na, is a former member of disbanded girl group IZ*ONE. She is known for songs such as “Smiley” (2022) and “Hate Rodrigo” (2023).
Yena recently made her debut as an actor through the KBS television drama series “Villains Everywhere” as a wealthy high school student who plays the contrabass.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)