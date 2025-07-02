 ZeroBaseOne to open ‘Our BLUE Bakery’ pop-up to mark second anniversary
ZeroBaseOne to open 'Our BLUE Bakery' pop-up to mark second anniversary

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 13:08
Poster for ″Our BLUE Bakery,″ boy band ZeroBaseOne's pop-up event to celebrate the second anniversary of its debut. [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster for ″Our BLUE Bakery,″ boy band ZeroBaseOne's pop-up event to celebrate the second anniversary of its debut. [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band ZeroBaseOne will open a pop-up store to mark the second anniversary of its debut, agency WakeOne Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
Titled “Our BLUE Bakery,” the event will run from July 10 to 20 at OUR Bakery in Mapo District, western Seoul. 
 

The pop-up will offer merchandise such as candles, coasters, muddlers and key chains, along with beverages and desserts inspired by the members’ drawings.  
 
An online version of “Our BLUE Bakery” will also open Friday via SSG.com, exclusively selling a special cake that comes with a photocard set.
 
Reservations are required to visit the physical pop-up and can be made through Naver starting Thursday at 6 p.m.
 
ZeroBaseOne was formed through Mnet’s audition program “Boys Planet” (2023) and debuted with the EP “Youth in the Shade” on July 10, 2023. The group consists of nine members: Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong, Han Yu-jin and Sung Han-bin.
 
 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags zerobaseone wakeone pop-up

