Sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' begins filming
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 13:53
Filming has officially begun for the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), with original cast members Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci all set to return.
20th Century Studios confirmed the news on Monday on its official social media accounts, posting a photo of a red stiletto heel along with the announcement that “'The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is now in production.”
Streep, Blunt and Hathaway will reprise their roles from the 2006 hit, and actor Kenneth Branagh will join the cast as the husband of Miranda Priestly, the iconic editor played by Streep, according to Variety and other international media.
The original film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 best-selling novel of the same name, followed aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (played by Hathaway) as she navigated the cutthroat world of fashion journalism under the demanding editor Miranda. Weisberger, a former assistant to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, drew from her own experiences for the story.
In 2013, Weisberger released a sequel novel titled “Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns,” which serves as a loose basis for the upcoming film. The sequel’s plot is expected to center on Miranda as she struggles to keep her traditional print magazine afloat in an era of media decline.
Blunt’s character, formerly Miranda’s assistant, is now a high-ranking executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate, holding the purse strings for advertising revenue — and finds herself on equal footing with her former boss.
It is not yet clear how Hathaway’s character will factor into the sequel, as the original ended with Andy leaving Runway to pursue journalism at a newspaper.
Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who worked on the first film, are returning, alongside producer Karen Rosenfelt.
“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1 next year, nearly 20 years after the original’s release.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE EUN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
