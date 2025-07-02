 Liam Gallagher apologizes for posting slur used to mock Asians ahead of Oasis comeback tour
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 12:07 Updated: 02 Jul. 2025, 12:46
Oasis concert poster for Oct. 21, 2025 [LIVE NATION KOREA]

Liam Gallagher of British rock band Oasis is facing backlash over a racist comment posted on X ahead of the group’s comeback tour, which is set to reach Asia in October.
 
On Tuesday, Gallagher — the younger of the band’s Gallagher brothers — posted a word that is widely recognized as a racial slur mocking Asians.
 

When fans expressed criticism, Gallagher initially dismissed concerns with a one-word response: “Whatever.” He later deleted the post and issued an apology.
 
“Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before,” he wrote. “It wasn’t intentional you know I love you and I do not discriminate. Peace and love, LG x.”  
 
Liam Gallagher's X post uploaded on July 1 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Despite the apology, fans remain upset, especially with Oasis’s long-awaited reunion tour set to begin this Friday in the United Kingdom. Following shows in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, the band is scheduled to perform in Korea on Oct. 21 and in Japan on Oct. 25 and 26.
 
The Korea concert will be Oasis’s first in the country since 2009. The band previously played in Korea in 2006 and 2009, while older brother Noel Gallagher has performed multiple solo concerts there since.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
