 Silica Gel to release new song 'Fefere' on July 10
Korea JoongAng Daily

Silica Gel to release new song 'Fefere' on July 10

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 17:08
Rock band Silica Gel [CAM]

Rock band Silica Gel [CAM]

 
Rock band Silica Gel will return with a new song, “Fefere,” on July 10, its agency CAM announced Wednesday.
 
The band is also set to release its long-awaited new EP, “Fefere,” next week, marking its first new release in nearly 20 months since the critically acclaimed album “Power Andre 99” (2023). The title track will feature Korean American artist Japanese Breakfast, according to CAM. 
 

Fans got a preview of the song during a live showcase at Spotify’s Speakeasy Live event Tuesday. The set included fan favorites like “APEX” (2023), “Juxtaposition” (2023) and “No Pain” (2023), but it was the debut of “Fefere” that stole the show, the agency said.
 
Silica Gel is also gearing up for a concert in August, along with appearances at major international festivals including Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival and Mongolia’s Playtime Festival.  
 
The band began its career in Korea’s indie circuit and rose to prominence following the release of "No Pain" in 2022.
 
Silica Gel is now considered one of the leading forces in Korea’s rock revival, having won awards such as Best Modern Rock Song at the Korean Music Awards and Best Asian Creative Artist at Taiwan’s Golden Indie Music Awards this year.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
