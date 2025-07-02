 'Squid Game' season 3 smashes Netflix's charts as entire franchise enters top 10
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 09:18
Still from the last and third season of Netflix's series ″Squid Game.″ (2021-2025) [NETFLIX]

"Squid Game" (2021-2025) season 3 dominated Netflix's weekly charts by a significant margin, the streaming platform said Wednesday.
 
The third and final season of the Korean original show claimed the top spot of Netflix's non-English chart, drawing a staggering 60 million views during the June 23-29 period.
 

The season's viewership was nearly 10 times that of its closest competitor, the Spanish series "Olympo."
 
The latest season's immense popularity also sparked renewed interest in the entire saga. Season two and Season one entered the chart at No. 3 and No. 6, respectively.
 
Still from the last and third season of Netflix's series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) [NETFLIX]

The phenomenon was not limited to non-English shows. "Squid Game" season 3's viewership single-handedly surpassed the 34.5 million combined total of all top 10 English-language series. It towered over the leading English show, "The Waterfront," which captured 11.6 million views.
 
The final six episodes, released last Friday, brought the globally acclaimed story of Gi-hun and the deadly competition to its dramatic conclusion.

