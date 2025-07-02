Korea finalizes second deal with Poland to export 180 more K2 tanks
Korea has secured its first major defense export deal under the Lee Jae Myung administration, with the finalization of a second-phase contract to supply K2 Black Panther tanks to Poland.
Polish Defense Minister Władyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and Hyundai Rotem, the manufacturer of the K2, signed the second-phase contract in Poland on Wednesday, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
While the official figure has not been disclosed, industry estimates value the deal for 180 tanks at around $6.7 billion, potentially marking the largest single defense export contract in Korea’s history.
Though the second-phase K2 deal was expected to follow the 2022 initial agreement — which included 180 K2 tanks, 212 K9 howitzers, 48 FA-50 fighter jets and multiple Chunmoo rocket systems — negotiations stalled for nearly three years despite the second-phase deals for the K9 and Chunmoo systems being signed in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Delays were largely attributed to the expanded scope of the project, which now includes the development of a Poland-specific K2PL variant and local production requirements.
The first contract consisted of finished products produced in Korea, while the second contract includes the delivery of K2PLs that reflect the Polish military's performance requirements. In addition, in the second contract, 117 out of 180 units will be produced and supplied by Hyundai Rotem, and the remaining 63 will be produced locally by the Polish company PGZ, so a production facility must also be established in the country.
Although the number of tanks remains the same as in the first phase, the overall cost is significantly higher due to these additional elements. Funding challenges on the Polish side also reportedly contributed to the prolonged negotiations.
“The establishment of a local production base has increased the possibility of executing a follow-up contract for a total of 1,000 K2 tanks included in the general contract,” DAPA noted.
The possibility of realizing a comprehensive contract signed with Poland in July 2022, consisting of 1,000 K2s, 672 K9 howitzers, 48 FA-50 fighter jets and 288 Chunmoo systems, was discussed.
“This deal aligns with the European Union's March announcement of its European rearmament initiative and could serve as a model for future defense cooperation within the EU and NATO,” the Korean agency said.
“We will continue to fully support the K2 so that it can contribute not only to Korea’s defense but also to the security of Europe,” said DAPA Commissioner Seok Jong-gun.
