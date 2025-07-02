 China invites President Lee to attend diplomatically touchy Victory Day celebration in Beijing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

China invites President Lee to attend diplomatically touchy Victory Day celebration in Beijing

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 17:44 Updated: 02 Jul. 2025, 18:46
Kang Young-shin, director-general for Northeast and Central Asian affairs at Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, right, held talks with Liu Jinsong, director-general of Asian affairs at China's Foreign Ministry, in Seoul on July 1. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Kang Young-shin, director-general for Northeast and Central Asian affairs at Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, right, held talks with Liu Jinsong, director-general of Asian affairs at China's Foreign Ministry, in Seoul on July 1. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
China has invited President Lee Jae Myung to attend its Victory Day celebrations this September in Beijing, commemorating the 80th anniversary of its victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War. 
 
The presidential office in Seoul confirmed the invitation Wednesday, adding that it is in communication with Beijing regarding the proposal.
 

Related Article

 
“We are currently in discussions with China on the matter,” a presidential office official said. “However, we cannot disclose the details of diplomatic exchanges.” 
 
The official added that both sides are maintaining “close communication based on a shared understanding to strengthen bilateral ties through the APEC Summit," signaling Seoul’s efforts to manage delicate diplomatic balancing ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting in Gyeongju this October.
 
China has made clear through diplomatic channels in recent weeks that it hopes to see Lee attend the event.  
 
The Chinese Embassy in Seoul has also publicly welcomed the prospect.  
 
“This year marks not only the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, but also the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation,” the embassy told the JoongAng Ilbo.  
 
“It holds important and special meaning for both China and Korea. The two nations stood shoulder to shoulder against aggression, made crucial contributions to victory in World War II and share a special emotional bond over this history.”  
 
By highlighting the two countries’ shared struggle against Japanese imperialism, Beijing appears to be nudging President Lee toward accepting the invitation.
 
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2015. [AP/YONHAP]

Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2015. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The embassy went a step further, citing former President Park Geun-hye’s participation in the 70th anniversary Victory Day parade in 2015. 
 
“That visit produced good results,” the embassy said, referring to Park’s controversial decision to stand atop Tiananmen Gate with Xi — a move that drew criticism for straining the U.S.-Korea alliance without yielding meaningful cooperation from China on North Korea. 
 
Park became the only leader from a liberal democratic nation to join Chinese President Xi on the rostrum a decade ago, hoping to secure Beijing’s cooperation on North Korea’s nuclear program. Her visit, however, failed to bring about meaningful Chinese pressure on Pyongyang and instead strained Seoul’s ties with Washington.
 
Seoul now finds itself in a similarly complex position. While relations with Beijing remain important, government officials are weighing the potential fallout with Washington. Tensions between the United States and China have escalated sharply since 2015, complicating the diplomatic calculus. 
 
Liu Jinsong, director-general of Asian affairs at China's Foreign Ministry, enters the Korean Ministry of Affairs' building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 2 to meet with Chung Byung-won, deputy minister for political affairs at Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. [NEWS1]

Liu Jinsong, director-general of Asian affairs at China's Foreign Ministry, enters the Korean Ministry of Affairs' building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 2 to meet with Chung Byung-won, deputy minister for political affairs at Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. [NEWS1]

 
Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it had also discussed the Victory Day invitation during director-general-level talks in Seoul on Tuesday between Kang Young-shin, director of the Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau, and Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Department of Asian Affairs at China’s Foreign Ministry.
 
“The two sides agreed to continue communication at various levels based on a consensus to advance Korea-China relations through the APEC summit,” the ministry said.
 
The two also discussed practical cooperation measures, including economic initiatives, aimed at directly benefiting the lives of their citizens, the Foreign Ministry stated.  
 
They exchanged views on shared regional concerns, including issues in the Yellow Sea, where Beijing recently installed three structures in waters Korea considers a provisional zone. Seoul demanded in April that they be moved outside the area, but Beijing insists they are “civilian aquaculture facilities.”
 
The two sides also discussed North Korea’s nuclear program and Pyongyang’s growing military ties with Russia. Seoul urged Beijing to play a “responsible role” in curbing the North’s provocations.
 
Tuesday’s meeting was the first director-general level dialogue between the two countries since December, when similar conversations took place in China. Earlier on Wednesday, Chung Byung-won, deputy minister for political affairs at the Foreign Ministry, also met Liu and stressed the need to “continue efforts to mature the strategic cooperative partnership between Korea and China.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN, PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
tags korea china military parade lee jae myung xi jinping beijing

More in Diplomacy

Lithuanian economy minister highlights advancements in lasers and potential partnerships with Korea

China invites President Lee to attend diplomatically touchy Victory Day celebration in Beijing

Lee, New Zealand PM agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation

Korea, Singapore aim to upgrade ties to strategic partnership as they celebrate 50th anniversary, envoy says

Lee, Singaporean prime minister hold phone talks

Related Stories

China's Xi to visit Shanghai in show of strength amid trade war

Guardian of international order

'Friends of steel': Xi and Putin pledge to stand together against U.S.

The state controlling the market (KOR)

The state controlling the market
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)