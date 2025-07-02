Lithuanian economy minister highlights advancements in lasers and potential partnerships with Korea

Lithuania is known for its laser technology leadership. What’s the secret behind that success?

One of the key aspects toward that success is having a long-term commitment to strategic sectors. That means you make a decision, you focus on certain segments, and then governments change, coalitions change, parliaments change — but the direction doesn’t change.

It started within our universities, strong focus in certain fields, and it has continued to grow and expand from a scientific field toward more and more practice within manufacturing fields.

Ninety-six out of 100 best universities in the world use our lasers, I think that is one of the best indications of the quality that we can provide.

What are your goals for this week’s Laser Korea 2025 Expo?

Our strategic goal is now to move our laser industry toward more practical applications and join it together with Korean companies. A laser is not a final solution — it’s a powerful instrument, but you have to work together and have technical discussions on how it can be applied in a manufacturing line.

Where do you see the most synergy between Lithuania and Korea?

Semiconductors are definitely one area where there’s a lot of potential. We already see Korean companies showing interest. Some agreements are already in place, and hopefully this week will bring more.

From my understanding, we have very similar pathways in terms of economic developments of our countries and I see a very strong focus of technology-driven economies. I still see Korea as a very strong example to continue to lead us as Lithuania as well.

Are there broader areas for cooperation beyond lasers?

It’s not only about lasers. It could equally be about biotechnologies, energy, semiconductors, electronics. We already have Korean companies conducting clinical trials in Lithuania.

You can also talk about the space industry. We already have one satellite up [...] and plans for another one next year. We could also organize a joint space industry forum. We had a successful format with Italy this year, and we could do something similar with Korea.

How is Lithuania attracting foreign investment in these high-tech sectors?

We are creating an "investment highway" process [...] cutting the time between deciding to invest and actually starting to build a plant from two to three years to just two to three months.

What makes Lithuania stand out is the combination of regulatory environment, financial incentives, necessary infrastructure, and the right talent pool.

You mentioned talent. How does Lithuania cultivate a skilled workforce?

Our people are hungry to deliver, and we provide really high-quality services to investors. That’s one of the strongest points I hear from foreign companies.

Lithuania has also emerged as a biotech and fintech hub. How did that happen?

We really saw an opportunity during the Covid-19 pandemic. The biotech sector grew 8 percent in just one year. Our goal is for biotech to reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030.

In fintech, we responded to the global financial crisis by creating the most attractive regulatory environment through a sandbox proposal. That turned us into Europe’s top country for fintech registration.

How do you view Korea as a market for Lithuanian companies?

We see Korea as one of the priority markets in Asia. This is why the first foreign trip with our laser industry delegation is here.

I also see Korea as a strong example to continue to lead us. We are very similar in attitudes — very focused on results, dedicated to deadlines.

What makes Lithuania a good partner for Korean firms looking at Europe?

We’ve just passed one of the largest legal reform packages to accelerate investment. We already have seven free economic zones offering zero percent profit tax for several years, and we’re adding more.

We are exactly that country which moves quickly, not only due to its size, but also how we arrange things.

Are any Korean firms already present in Lithuania?

This is the beginning of that relationship. We hope this visit will bring us closer to some big announcements, especially in manufacturing.

What message would you give to Korean companies unfamiliar with Lithuania?

If you want a partner which is excited to work with you and has similar values, I think this is a very close match.

The priority sectors on which Korea is very well known — smart manufacturing, smart energy, semiconductors, biotech, lasers — are exactly where Lithuania is focusing too.