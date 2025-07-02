 Ten international students begin internships in Cheonan as part of government initiative
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 14:57
International students who are participating in Cheonan city's internship program pose for a photo at the orientation ceremony held on June 30. [CHEONAN CITY HALL]

Ten international students started government-backed internships based in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, according to the city government on Tuesday.
 
In line with the local government’s initiative to help non-Korean students settle in the area and to bolster local firms’ global competitiveness, six participating companies hired international students from various nations, including China, Japan and Indonesia.
 
Applications were available through the international offices of Cheonan-based universities.
 

Cheonan city said that each student will be paid 2.1 million won ($1,544) monthly for the two-month internship period, which is set to run through September.
 
“The internship initiative is a mutually beneficial scheme that allows students to take part in hands-on business experience and firms to engage in cooperation with global talent,” said a Cheonan city spokesperson.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
