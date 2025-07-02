 Looking for a beach escape? North Korea just opened one.
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 10:51 Updated: 02 Jul. 2025, 11:21
Visitors play at the new Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone that opened on July 1, North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun reported July 2. [RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1]

For years, foreign tourists have marveled at South Korea’s Surfy Beach in Gangwon's Yangyang — a laid-back coastal hot spot just a short drive from the world’s most heavily fortified border. Now, North Korea is offering its own: a sprawling beach resort in its own Kangwon Province, just up the coast from the demilitarized zone. 
 
North Korea on Tuesday officially opened the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone in Wonsan, a state-built leisure complex featuring sandy beaches, parasailing, cinemas and cold noodles from Pyongyang’s famed Okryu-gwan. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced the launch Wednesday, hailing it as a “magnificent tourist attraction which is unparalleled in the world .”
 
 

The KCNA reported that the resort began welcoming visitors the previous day, describing a lively scene at the “ten-ri-long white sand beach.”
 
According to KCNA, visitors from across the country, including Pyongyang, as well as remote provinces like Ryanggang, Jagang and North Hamgyong, descended on the ten-ri-long white sand beach — a stretch of pristine coastline along the Yellow Sea. The report described scenes of crowds enjoying water rides and seaside cafes, accompanied by “endless shouts of exhilaration.”
 
A "spectacular sight of laughter and romance" unfolded along the white sands of the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone, KCNA said. 
 
"At a time when many workers from the country are aspiring for travel to the magnificent tourist attraction which is unparalleled in the world, many guests visited the zone on the first day of its service," it reported.
 
Visitors came from across the country, the report said, including nearby Kangwon and South Hamgyong provinces as well as the capital Pyongyang and even from the far northern provinces of North Hamgyong, Ryanggang and Jagang.
 
KCNA added that guests competed to enjoy the latest colorful water rides, letting out endless shouts of exhilaration, and that they also spent pleasant hours receiving courteous service at restaurants and food stalls.
 
North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun reported on July 2 that large numbers of visitors checked in at the newly opened Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone on its first day of operation. [RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1]

North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun said on July 2 that “a scene of laughter and romance unfolded along the sandy beach” at the newly opened Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone. [RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1]

According to a map released Wednesday by North Korea’s Foreign Languages Publishing House, the tourist zone is divided into two main areas called Myongsasipri Resort Districts 1 and 2. 
 
Each features roughly 20 lodging facilities, from hotels to inns, bringing the total to about 40 across the complex. The resort also boasts sports and leisure venues along with cultural spaces like cinemas and theaters.
 
Among facilities is a branch of Okryu-gwan, the famed Pyongyang restaurant known for its cold noodles. Visitors can also dine on bulgogi or relax in cafes that serve soft drinks. Specialty shops offer ginseng tea and beer.
 
North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on July 2 that the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone, described as the state’s version of a multi-purpose resort, opened the previous day. [KCNA/YONHAP]

Shops selling souvenirs, groceries and cosmetics sit alongside pharmacies and a general clinic. 
 
The district also houses the Kalma movie theater, the Myongsasipri theater for performances and even a department store, underscoring the regime’s push to make the resort a comprehensive holiday destination.
 
Along the shoreline, visitors can rent gear for water sports at a facility labeled “Marine Sports Equipment Rental Center.” 
 
A sign for a “Parachute Technique Supply Center” suggests thrill-seekers can try parasailing. Courts for badminton and tennis, as well as a mini golf course, round out the array of recreational options.
 
Experts say the scale of the Wonsan Kalma project is unprecedented for North Korea, reflecting years of effort to create a large-scale tourist attraction.
 
North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun reported on June 26 that a ceremony marking the completion of the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone was held on June 24. Leader Kim Jong-un attended with his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Ju-ae. [RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1]

North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun reported on June 26 that a ceremony marking the completion of the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone was held on June 24. Leader Kim Jong-un attended with his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Ju-ae. [RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1]

The opening comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a completion ceremony on June 24. The regime announced it would begin a trial run for domestic tourists on July 1, before opening to foreign visitors later this month.
 
Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported on June 26 that a group of Russian tourists will become the first foreign visitors when they arrive on July 7. The agency described the complex as a site “where nearly 20,000 domestic or overseas guests can stay in hotels and inns, selecting what best suits their preferences,” highlighting Pyongyang’s clear aim to draw international travelers.
 
Still, analysts caution that attracting steady flows of foreign tourists may prove challenging. Given the limited air service between Vladivostok in Russia and Pyongyang, North Korea is estimated to be able to receive a maximum of only about 170 foreign visitors per day.
 
North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun reported on June 26 that a ceremony marking the completion of the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone was held on June 24. Leader Kim Jong-un attended with his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Ju-ae. [RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags north korea sea resort kalma

