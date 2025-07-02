A tiger regains its roar: Gwangju’s Uchi Zoo emerges as national hub for rescued wildlife
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 07:00
In the face of record summer heat, Gwangju’s Uchi Zoo is emerging as a national hub for rescued wildlife, transforming from a traditional exhibit zoo into a sanctuary for abandoned and abused animals.
At 3 p.m. on June 28, a Bengal tiger was seen panting in a shaded pool at Uchi Park Zoo in Buk District, Gwangju. The animal, named Hogwang, was battling the extreme heat alone — unlike the other big cats that had retreated indoors — as temperatures soared past 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit).
Hogwang was rescued earlier this year from an indoor zoo in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, where it spent the first eight years of its life confined to an enclosure without sunlight. The tiger had exhibited stereotypical behaviors — repetitive movements caused by extreme stress — before being relocated to Uchi Zoo.
The tiger went back and forth between the shade and the pool during its first heat wave, and after moving to the valley-shaped pool decorated like a jungle, it even roared.
“Hogwang was bewildered when it first stepped into the outdoor enclosure,” said Jeong Ha-jin, a veterinarian at the zoo. “I’ll never forget how it spent the day sniffing around, exploring the space. Hogwang liked it so much that it stayed outside for three days without eating, even though its food was kept indoors.”
Rehabilitated animals drawing positive responses
Uchi Zoo, recently designated a regional hub zoo by the Ministry of Environment, a designation that took effect on June 30, serves as a refuge for animals rescued from private facilities or illegal trade.
Its residents include Asiatic black bears formerly kept on farms in Suncheon, Yeoju and Boseong, red-tailed boa constrictors and Argus monitors confiscated or abandoned after being smuggled into the country, and an orphaned baby otter rescued from the wild — a species designated as a Natural Monument in Korea.
The zoo prominently displays stories and treatment updates for animals undergoing rehabilitation.
One example is Tehui, a South American tegu lizard that lost a leg due to injuries suffered during a fight between owners. Notes posted outside her recovery room read, “Stay strong, Tehui,” and “Be happy!”
Visitors have also left messages in memory of Hippo, a beloved hippopotamus who died earlier this year after spending nearly 40 years at the zoo.
“Zoos used to hide sick or dead animals from the public, but now we share their stories, and the public responds with encouragement,” said Kang Ju-won, a resident veterinarian.
Though Uchi Zoo once purchased wild animals for display, it now focuses on accepting animals in need of care, a shift prompted by a 2023 revision to the Zoo Act.
The law now prohibits the exhibition of wild animals by facilities lacking government certification, leading to an increase in abandoned exotic pets.
Veterinarians lead with dedication and innovation
The zoo’s in-house veterinarians have played a crucial role in expanding its medical capabilities, convincing city officials to fund new equipment and take in more animals needing urgent care.
In March, the team successfully performed surgery on a ring-tailed lemur with a shattered forelimb — a species listed as endangered. That success contributed to Uchi Zoo’s recent designation as an official medical facility for natural monuments.
“Every surgery we perform is a new learning experience,” said Jeong. “We research each case thoroughly and develop treatment strategies accordingly.”
To qualify as a regional hub zoo, a facility must meet strict criteria, including a minimum size of 10,000 square meters (107,639 square feet), an animal hospital, educational and research facilities, quarantine zones, and veterinary equipment, as mandated by related laws. Uchi Zoo is the second zoo in Korea to receive the designation, following Cheongju Zoo in the central region.
“The zoo has excellent medical staff and a wealth of experience in wildlife conservation and management,” the Environment Ministry said. “It’s well equipped to serve as the wildlife hub for the Jeolla region.”
Regional hub zoos receive national funding and play a role in helping to strengthen the welfare of wildlife in zoos within the region.
The ministry plans to designate additional hub zoos in the capital area and Gyeongsang region to further strengthen national wildlife welfare.
