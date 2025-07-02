Actor Song Ha-yoon files criminal complaint against individual for school bullying claims
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 18:39
Actor Song Ha-yoon issued an official statement and initiated legal action one year after being accused of school bullying.
Law firm Kim & Kim, representing actor Song — whose legal name is Kim Mi-seon — announced in a statement on Wednesday that it had filed a criminal complaint against an individual surnamed Oh, who first raised the allegations, for defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, as well as for obstruction of business by fraudulent means.
The representative said that while police recognized the need to investigate Oh for defamation and related actions, Oh has continuously refused to cooperate with the investigation, claiming to be a U.S. citizen currently residing in the United States.
“Because Oh failed to respond to the summons without valid reason, police issued a wanted notification around May and registered the individual on the national police database,” the firm stated. “If Oh enters Korea, the police will be immediately notified and the investigation will resume.”
The legal representative also noted that it is reviewing legal measures available within the United States and preparing to pursue civil and criminal liability against third parties who contributed to the spread of false claims.
“Song Ha-yoon never committed any acts of violence against Oh during high school and was never forcibly transferred to another school due to bullying,” the statement continued, adding that official documents from public agencies, notarized testimonies and other evidence had been submitted to investigators to prove Oh's claims were false.
The law firm added that Song’s former homeroom teacher confirmed having no knowledge of any such disciplinary action or school transfer, and several former classmates came forward to testify that “if anything, she would have been on the receiving end of bullying, not the one causing harm.”
“Song Ha-yoon has suffered significant damage and severe emotional distress from these unlawful acts that have tarnished her reputation built over 22 years,” the statement said. “She chose not to rush into a public rebuttal, believing that a fair and objective investigation would ultimately reveal the truth — which is why it took time to release this statement.”
The team also confirmed that Song’s contract with her previous agency has expired, and she is preparing to return to the screen with a renewed mindset.
“She will strive to show greater humility and maturity in her future endeavors,” the statement said.
In April last year, Song was accused of bullying a fellow student in school after an individual surnamed Oh claimed that she had been violently assaulted in high school by Song and two other classmates. Oh said she suffered injuries requiring four weeks of medical treatment and claimed that a school disciplinary committee subsequently forced Song and the others to transfer to different schools.
At the time, Song’s former agency, Kingkong by Starship, denied the allegations, stating that Song had no acquaintance with the individual and that the claims were entirely untrue.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)