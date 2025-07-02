 Drone crashes during military adequacy test in South Chungcheong
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 16:08
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
An unmanned air vehicle crashed into a golf course in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, on Wednesday afternoon, according to military sources. No injuries occurred.
 
The pilotless plane was owned by a private company used by the military as a target during drills, according to reports.
 

The drone was going through an adequacy test by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration to be used for military exercises on Wednesday afternoon. Multiple companies took part in the test.
 
Police are looking into the details of the case.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
