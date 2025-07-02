Educators' union slams drama adaptation of webtoon depicting love between elementary school teacher and student
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 13:09 Updated: 02 Jul. 2025, 13:35
- YOON SO-YEON
A webtoon series based on the love between an elementary school teacher and student came under fire after its production company announced that the web comic series would be adapted into a screenplay.
The script for "The Elementary School Student That I Love" (2015-2020) series has been sold to a video production studio and will be adapted into a drama series, according to the web comic's production company, Meta New Line.
The original series revolves around a 24-year-old elementary school teacher who unknowingly falls in love with a 12-year-old student from her school. The two first bond through an online game, making both oblivious to each other's identities.
The news immediately drew backlash, especially from teachers.
"We cannot condone any form of justification against the sexual objectification of children under the pretense of creativity and artistic freedom," said the Korean Federation of Teachers' Association in a statement on Monday.
"The subject of the drama will not only ruin the reputation of all the educators working hard in the field, but it will also bring about a deep sense of social distrust against the educators. It is an act of disruption of the trust between teachers, parents and students — the very foundation of education."
The association warned that should such content be allowed to proliferate, then it could water down the dangers of grooming crime.
"We understand that the freedom of creativity and artistic expression should be protected, but this will be a grave harm to the foundation of trust indispensable to the field of education," the association said, urging the dramatization be canceled.
A director and scriptwriter have already been signed for the drama, according to Meta New Line. A specific release date has not been confirmed, nor have the actors.
