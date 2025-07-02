More in Social Affairs

Incheon police officer faces indictment for statutory rape

Educators' union slams drama adaptation of webtoon depicting love between elementary school teacher and student

A tiger regains its roar: Gwangju’s Uchi Zoo emerges as national hub for rescued wildlife

SUV jumps curb in Seoul, killing one pedestrian in broad daylight

Six in ten Korean 12-year-olds have experienced cavities in their permanent teeth, survey says