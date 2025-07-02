Incheon police officer faces indictment for statutory rape
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 13:11
Seoul's Nowon Police Precinct announced Wednesday that it had referred a police corporal with Incheon Nonhyeon Police Precinct to the prosecution in custody on charges of statutory rape.
The officer was arrested late last month at their residence on suspicion of having sexual relations with a minor.
Nowon Police Precinct, which has been investigating the case, recently conducted a search and seizure at the precinct where the officer was stationed.
Incheon Nonhyeon Police Precinct said it had suspended the officer from duty and would take disciplinary measures based on the outcome of the investigation.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
