Newcastle United apologizes for Rising Sun imagery in promotional video
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 18:23
English Premier League club Newcastle United apologized Wednesday for including imagery resembling the Rising Sun flag of Japanese imperialism in a promotional video for its new season kit, ahead of its upcoming tour in Korea.
“The reaction to our new third kit with Adidas has been special, but the launch video contained a scene that could inadvertently cause offense,” the club said on social media. “We apologize for that. We’ve removed the scene from the film to make sure that as many fans as possible can enjoy it.”
The scene in question showed two Newcastle fans holding a flag with a design resembling the Rising Sun flag, a symbol historically associated with Japanese imperialism.
The flag was used by Japan’s military during its invasions across Asia in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including during the Pacific War. It remains a deeply painful symbol for countries that were victims of Japan’s aggression, including Korea, China and many Southeast Asian nations. The flag is banned from use at international matches by FIFA.
Newcastle is scheduled to visit Asia this summer as part of its preseason tour. The club will first play Arsenal in Singapore on July 27, then travel to Korea to face Team K League at Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 30 and Tottenham Hotspur — featuring Son Heung-min — at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)