 Police arrest woman over alleged kidnapping in Cheongju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police arrest woman over alleged kidnapping in Cheongju

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 17:08
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A woman in her 50s was apprehended after allegedly trying to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a playground in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, according to police.
 
The Cheongju Cheongwon Police Precinct said Wednesday it has requested an arrest warrant for the woman on charges of attempted abduction of a minor.
 

Related Article

The incident occurred at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday in a playground within an apartment complex in Uam-dong, Cheongwon District. The suspect is accused of grabbing the arm and necklace of a boy who was playing with friends, and attempting to drag him away.
 
The woman reportedly told the boy, “What’s your name? Come with me,” while pulling his arm. The boy resisted, saying, “I don’t want to go.”
 
The boy’s friends immediately informed his father, who called the police. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the woman on the spot.
 
Authorities said the woman has a history of mental illness. During questioning, she claimed, “I don’t remember why I did it.”
 
“Further investigation is needed to determine where the suspect intended to take the child and what her motive was,” said a police official.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea abduction kidnap Cheongju

More in Social Affairs

Police arrest woman over alleged kidnapping in Cheongju

Teens more wired than ever as turn to caffeine for studying raises concerns

The Boyz ex-member Ju Hak-nyeon cleared of prostitution by police

Shim Jae-hyeon, member of boy band F.able, dies of leukemia aged 23

Man loses over $73,000 in romance scam using crypto exchange

Related Stories

Court sentences duo to life for Gangnam crypto killing

Police investigate kidnapping attempts in Gangnam

Korean kidnapped in Philippines safely rescued

Korean man kidnapped by criminal gang in Peru safely rescued

Seoul Metro employee gets passenger off the hook in voice phishing scam
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)