Police arrest woman over alleged kidnapping in Cheongju
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 17:08
A woman in her 50s was apprehended after allegedly trying to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a playground in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, according to police.
The Cheongju Cheongwon Police Precinct said Wednesday it has requested an arrest warrant for the woman on charges of attempted abduction of a minor.
The incident occurred at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday in a playground within an apartment complex in Uam-dong, Cheongwon District. The suspect is accused of grabbing the arm and necklace of a boy who was playing with friends, and attempting to drag him away.
The woman reportedly told the boy, “What’s your name? Come with me,” while pulling his arm. The boy resisted, saying, “I don’t want to go.”
The boy’s friends immediately informed his father, who called the police. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the woman on the spot.
Authorities said the woman has a history of mental illness. During questioning, she claimed, “I don’t remember why I did it.”
“Further investigation is needed to determine where the suspect intended to take the child and what her motive was,” said a police official.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
