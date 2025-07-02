Police nab thief who drained bank accounts by stealing phones in restaurants
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 14:49
A man with a long rap sheet of theft convictions was arrested after crisscrossing Korea to steal smartphones from small business owners and draining their bank accounts using personal information stored in note-taking apps, police said Wednesday.
The 29-year-old suspect, who has 27 prior convictions, is accused of targeting at least 45 victims in small restaurants and clothing stores in Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Daejeon between September 2024 and June, according to the Dongbu Police Precinct in Daejeon. He was referred to prosecutors this week on charges of theft under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
Police said the man took advantage of unlocked phones, mining memo apps and photo galleries for banking passwords and account numbers. He then withdrew a total of approximately 270 million won ($198,700) in cash from the victims' accounts. Much of the money, investigators said, was lost to gambling.
The investigation began after a business owner in Daejeon reported their phone missing. Surveillance footage led police to the suspect, who was already wanted in several jurisdictions. Officers apprehended him during a stakeout near Daejeon Station.
The thefts came just 10 months after the suspect completed a prison sentence for similar crimes.
“This case highlights the need for stronger personal data security,” police said in a statement. “Business owners should keep phones and wallets out of sight, enable lock screens and avoid storing sensitive information on devices.”
