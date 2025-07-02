Man loses over $73,000 in romance scam using crypto exchange

Shim Jae-hyeon, member of boy band F.able, dies of leukemia aged 23

The Boyz ex-member Ju Hak-nyeon cleared of prostitution by police

Teens more wired than ever as turn to caffeine for studying raises concerns

Police arrest woman over alleged kidnapping in Cheongju

Related Stories

Talent is on the metaverse, and being born in it

Virtual group Isegye Idol takes legal action against online trolls

Police discover five bodies in South Jeolla family home

Late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu to be buried at private cemetery in Taiwan

'The start of the Web3 idol': Influencers create their own new K-pop groups