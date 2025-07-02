 Shim Jae-hyeon, member of boy band F.able, dies of leukemia aged 23
Shim Jae-hyeon, member of boy band F.able, dies of leukemia aged 23

Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 16:31
A member of disbanded K-pop boy band named F.able, Shim Jae-hyeon [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A member of a disbanded K-pop boy band named F.able, Shim Jae-hyeon, died of leukemia at the age of 23, according to a report on Wednesday.
 
Local media My Daily reported that Shim died on Monday, after fighting the disease for an extended period.
 

Shim's diagnosis had not been revealed to his fans or acquaintances, according to the report.
 
F.able debuted in June 2020 as a five-member boy band. The quintet struggled to win the spotlight in cutthroat K-pop world, especially amid the pandemic.
 
Three members — Junhyeong, Jeong and Sihun — debuted under another band named Enphaze, effectively dismantling F.able.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
