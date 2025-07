Tainted fuel in Gunsan found to be 99% water

A gas station in Gunsan, North Jeolla, is under fire after investigators found it had had pumped near-pure water into vehicles, the result of outdated underground pipes that let water seep into its fuel tanks.The Korea Petroleum Quality and Distribution Authority said Wednesday that it tested a sample from the self-service gas station and discovered it was 99 percent water.“The pipes buried underground at the station had deteriorated, forming holes through which water seeped in,” a Gunsan city official said. “We concluded that it was not an intentional case of counterfeit gasoline, and the owner will be issued a warning.”The police and city launched an investigation on June 6 after receiving reports that 13 cars had stalled after refueling at the same station.BY KIM EUN-BIN [ [email protected]