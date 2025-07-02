 Tainted fuel in Gunsan found to be 99% water
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 21:06
A person refuels at a gas station in Seoul in 2023. Photo is unrelated to the story. [NEWS1]

A gas station in Gunsan, North Jeolla, is under fire after investigators found it had had pumped near-pure water into vehicles, the result of outdated underground pipes that let water seep into its fuel tanks. 
 
The Korea Petroleum Quality and Distribution Authority said Wednesday that it tested a sample from the self-service gas station and discovered it was 99 percent water.
 

“The pipes buried underground at the station had deteriorated, forming holes through which water seeped in,” a Gunsan city official said. “We concluded that it was not an intentional case of counterfeit gasoline, and the owner will be issued a warning.”
 
The police and city launched an investigation on June 6 after receiving reports that 13 cars had stalled after refueling at the same station.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Oil Gas Pipes Korea

