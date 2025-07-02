Teens more wired than ever as turn to caffeine for studying raises concerns
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 17:08
Coffee cups and cram school books are becoming inseparable companions for Korea’s teens, as more middle and high school students turn to caffeine to power through relentless study schedules — triggering concerns among doctors and health officials over the long-term risks of overconsumption.
By midafternoon on Tuesday, a cafe in the Banpo neighborhood of Seocho District, southern Seoul — a hotbed of private academies — was already packed with uniformed students. Outside the branch of a popular chain, eight teenagers stood in line, backpacks slung over one shoulder, coffee in one hand and worksheets in the other, en route to evening classes.
“I drink at least two cups of coffee a day — one in the morning before school and one at night before studying,” said Jo Si-hyeon, 14, who picked up a coffee on her way to class. Jo said she started drinking coffee in sixth grade and now needs it to stay awake studying until 2 or 3 a.m. during exam season.
Nearby convenience stores showed empty shelves where high-caffeine milk coffees and energy drinks should have been.
“From around 2 p.m., when classes let out, students trickle in to buy caffeine drinks,” said a convenience store clerk restocking the fridge.
Kim Hyun-joon, 16, had just bought an energy drink before heading to class.
“I need it to wake up and focus in class,” he said, adding that it has become a habit to grab a can on the way to his cram school.
The growing consumption of high-caffeine drinks among teenagers is raising concerns about the impact on adolescent health.
Of 54,653 middle and high school students nationwide, 23.5 percent reported consuming high-caffeine beverages three or more times per week, according to a 2023 survey by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. The rate was just 3.3 percent in 2015, but has steadily climbed — 8 percent in 2017 and 12.2 percent in 2019.
High school students showed particularly high rates, with 31.5 percent reporting regular intake compared to 15.8 percent of middle school students.
A student surnamed Lee, 17, who says she drinks a large Americano at a cafe every day, explained, “There are only 135 days left until the college entrance exam. I’m about to start senior year, so I’m drinking more coffee to study longer at night.”
The recommended daily caffeine intake for teenagers is 2.5 milligrams (0.08 ounces) per kilogram of body weight — 150 milligrams for a 60-kilogram (132-pound) individual. Just one 500-milliliter energy drink, which can contain 150 to 200 milligrams of caffeine, can exceed this limit. A large Americano at a cafe can contain up to 312 milligrams, more than double the recommended daily amount.
“High-caffeine drinks can adversely affect adolescents’ cardiovascular and digestive systems, and may increase anxiety and restlessness,” said Hong Min-ha, a psychiatrist at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong. “Many teens consume them while studying, but long-term use can actually reduce concentration and lead to psychological dependence.”
