Man loses over $73,000 in romance scam using crypto exchange

Shim Jae-hyeon, member of boy band F.able, dies of leukemia aged 23

The Boyz ex-member Ju Hak-nyeon cleared of prostitution by police

Teens more wired than ever as turn to caffeine for studying raises concerns

Police arrest woman over alleged kidnapping in Cheongju

Related Stories

Former The Boyz member Ju Hak-nyeon apologizes after encounter with Japanese ex-porn star

Ju Hak-nyeon from The Boyz to take break from activities for personal reasons

The Boyz' agency boots member Ju Hak-nyeon

The Boyz former member Ju Hak-nyeon raises legal challenge over contract termination

The Boyz set to kick off fourth world tour on Aug. 8 in Seoul