The Boyz ex-member Ju Hak-nyeon cleared of prostitution by police
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 16:59
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
According to the Gangnam Police Precinct on Wednesday, Ju’s case was not referred to prosecutors after being investigated on suspicions of violating the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts.
Police said that there were insufficient grounds to continue the investigation, as the individual who had filed the complaint against Ju only submitted evidence based on online news articles.
Ju’s exclusive contract with agency One Hundred Label was abruptly terminated last month after Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported that he met privately with Japanese model and influencer Asuka Kirara, who has worked as an adult film actor in the past. Other reports accused Ju of engaging in prostitution.
At the time, One Hundred Label released a statement, justifying its decision, citing “breach of trust.”
Ju has since repeatedly denied all allegations related to prostitution and illegal acts.
An anonymous individual filed a complaint against Ju on June 19 to the Gangnam Police Precinct, requesting a formal investigation into Ju.
Ju said he would file a civil suit against the reporter and media outlet that first reported the prostitution allegations, as well as take legal action against his former agency and the individual who reported him to the police.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
