Travel ban imposed on former first lady Kim Keon Hee
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 20:48
A special counsel team investigating multiple allegations against former first lady Kim Keon Hee has issued a travel ban preventing her from leaving the country, signaling the start of what could become one of the country’s most politically sensitive probes in years.
The special counsel, led by Prosecutor Min Joong-ki, took over the case files from prosecutors and police last month and subsequently requested the Justice Ministry to impose the travel ban, according to legal sources Wednesday.
The new restriction replaces a previous one issued by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.
The special counsel’s office formally launched its investigation Wednesday with a signboard hanging ceremony. The team has a mandate of up to 150 days to probe 16 allegations involving the first lady.
These include suspected stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors and Sambu Engineering and Construction, bribery disguised as corporate sponsorship for Covana Contents, alleged meddling in state affairs and personnel appointments by two religious figures, suspicions of interference in the rerouting of the Seoul-Yangpyeong Expressway and unlawful electioneering.
The special counsel team comprises around 200 personnel, including 40 prosecutors on dispatch.
A tentative decision has been made to summon the first lady for questioning, though the timing and format of the interrogation remain under review. Given the scope of the investigation, the team is considering conducting a segmented inquiry, similar to how former President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned by another special counsel team on Sunday over separate sedition charges.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)